“Hard to Do”: Despite Failed Attempts, Dustin Poirier Refuses to Abandon ‘Guillotine Game Plan’ Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 302. Fans of the UFC would remember Poirier challenging for the title twice in the past, although both tries ended in defeat.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first to defeat Poirier when he challenged for the title in 2019. In that bout, ‘Diamond’ was close to getting a guillotine submission, but Nurmagomedov evaded it somehow. Hence, in preparation for his upcoming bout, the American fighter was cautioned not to go for that move again. However, Poirier remained confident of his strategy and even talked about it on X, stating,

“Hard to do that when you lead the Gilly Goose Gang cuh”

In another post, he answered a fan query by suggesting that he has practiced the guillotine submission multiple times.

“You gotta miss 100 guillotines in a live competition and you’re in”

