UFC Legend Bruce Buffer Ready For F-Bomb, Awaits Dana White’s Greenlight on Jim Miller’s Special Request

The noted UFC octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer’s iconic fight announcements, gets fans hyped about the fights massively. This is probably why the noted long-time UFC lightweight, Jim Miller, requested Buffer to call him “Jim ‘Fu**ing’ Miller” instead of announcing his UFC 300 fight with his regular nickname, ‘A10’. However, a section of Buffer’s latest podcast episode revealed that he had no authority over this. Instead, it all depended upon whether the UFC CEO, Dana White, allowed it or not.

Buffer also posted the previously talked-about section of his podcast as an ‘X’ update. It revealed that he was joined by the noted UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, and another noted face in the world of commentating TJ De Santis, for the episode. Despite revealing his inability, Buffer’s words also implied that he won’t have any issues in entertaining Miller‘s request if he gets a clean chit from White.

Both Anik and De Santis were excited about the entire thing. They even persuaded Buffer to present what Miller’s UFC 300 callout would sound like if his request was granted. However, several fans may be disappointed by the beeping of the most exciting word in the entire announcement.

However, Anik’s words right after Bruce’s incredible presentation in the video revealed that he could’ve gotten into trouble if he chose to do the same without prior permission. The noted UFC play-by-play voice shared one of his untoward experiences due to one of his mistakes.

Jon Anik didn’t want Bruce Buffer to have a fate like he had after UFC 291

In the modern era of information technology, every individual has to be very careful of the selection of their words, especially when it’s someone like Anik. Most fans may know that there is a set of phrases and words that commentators need to refrain from uttering during the hours of an event broadcast.

The UFC 291 main event presented an enthralling main event with Justin Gaethje gaining a superb head-kick victory over Dustin Poirier. But this also had Anik getting over-excited and dropping the “motherfu**er” bomb during the ending moments of the UFC 291 broadcast. He revealed how he had to apologize for this mishap later.

Hence, it can be agreed that Buffer has done the wise thing in seeking permission from White before deciding to keep Miller’s request. If the UFC CEO disagrees, Buffer will be free of any charges regarding the same, since he will just be following orders from his boss. However, fans may agree that announcing Miller’s UFC 300 fight with his requested nickname will add a unique kind of spark to the event.