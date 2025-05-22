Joe Rogan Feels Insecure Men Who Can’t Fight Get Loud to Hide Their Weakness

In 2018, journalist Amanda Knox began hosting her own television series, The Scarlet Letter Reports, which examined notable women’s experiences of being sexualized and scrutinized in the media, and how public shaming is often viewed as a different experience for men and women.

It provided an interesting point of crossover when she visited Joe Rogan for an episode of his podcast. Rogan has spoken at length in the past about how his study of MMA has improved his confidence and changed his perspective of himself.

Since taking up karate at the age of 14, Rogan has gone on to excel in Taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu in particular. He now holds three black belts across the two combat disciplines.

While his love for MMA has allowed him to toughen up and significantly improve his physique, Rogan emphasized how his confidence in his body has removed much of his own toxic bravado – a behavior normally associated with men. Explaining further to Knox, Rogan suggested that male posturing comes from a place of vulnerability.

“Why are bullies bullies? They’re bullies because they’re p**sies,” stated Rogan.

“That’s why they’re trying to intimidate people and hurt people. It’s because they’re weak… Most men that don’t know how to defend themselves, who are like really mouthy, and get loud. They’re just vulnerable,” Rogan added.

Rogan then recalled an incident with a friend at the Comedy Store. The acquaintance, who wasn’t named by Rogan, suffered from real rage problems and began to yell at someone in the parking lot.

Rogan moved quickly to remind his friend that he didn’t know how to defend himself. Annoyed at his friend’s behavior, he added that this type of male posturing also often comes from a place of never having been reprimanded for poor conduct in the past.

“Some men grown up puffing their chest out and they get away with it. And they get away with it if they’re loud enough and mean enough, or if they yell enough,” analyzed Rogan.

“That becomes their defense mechanism… It’s all just weakness. It’s just like you’re vulnerable. And just don’t be vulnerable. Figure out a way to not be vulnerable,” advised the JRE host.

Rogan got into martial arts due to bullies

Discovering karate, Taekwondo, and MMA in his teens, Rogan figured out a way to not be vulnerable very early on. The confident, straight-talking podcaster, who continues to occupy the top spot on the Spotify podcast charts, wasn’t always as self-assured.

“I was always scared of altercations. I hate this feeling. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna become what I’m terrified of,’” said Rogan of how he dealt with the bullying he endured as a teenager.

Knox then provided a highly ruminative response to Rogan’s anecdote. “It doesn’t matter really how strong you are or capable you are, we all are still utterly vulnerable,” she noted.

At this juncture of the conversation, Knox recognizes that there are some fights that we can’t be prepared for. But for Rogan, it continues to be about taking preventative measures against what we can control.