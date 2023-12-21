“He Already Give…”: Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Backs Belal Muhammad for UFC Title Against Leon Edwards’ Will

Leon Edwards, for the second time since winning the belt, defended his title at UFC 296 against Colby Covington. Despite dominating fighters like Kamaru Usman and others, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz claims that Team Leon Edwards fears Belal Muhammad. Given the fact, in a recent chat with Ariel Helwani, the coach of “Rocky,” Dave Lovell, says he prefers Gilbert Burns over Muhammad.

In the recent MMA Hour episode, Helwani had a brief chat with Dave Lovell on numerous things from UFC 296 to Edwards might be on UFC 300. Meanwhile, the internet buzz revolves around Edwards’ future fight. When Helwani questioned Lovell about Edwards’ next opponent, Lovell stated that Burns offers more than Belal in terms of a compelling matchup.

“Let’s put it real. Belal earns his place even though he hasn’t done what Leon did. But you know what he has earned himself his contendership. To be honest, if I really had the choice but I don’t think it will happen I would like Leon to fight Burns.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1737572209546100904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, Muhammad took numerous shots at Edwards and his team on the internet. He accusing Edwards’ team of avoiding a fight with him. According to Muhammad, the current Welterweight champion has become adept at avoiding him. Contributing to the discussions, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asserts that Team Edwards fears Belal Muhammad.

Abdelaziz expressed his indifference towards the team’s thoughts. He emphasized that, as Dana White has stated, Muhammad will be next in line, ensuring he gets his chance. He stated;

“Edward T.E.A.M., really fears @bullyb170 but their opinion don’t matter is only one guy Mattar @danawhite and he already give his word.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AliAbdelaziz00/status/1737612069225271721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For those who don’t know, the UFC President has already reportedly claimed that Belal Muhammad will be next in line after the Edwards vs. Covington bout. Ali, along with many others, shares the belief that the current welterweight should face Muhammad instead of overlooking him. Now, let’s check out Muhammad’s response to Lovell’s recent comments.

What did Belal Muhammad say in response to the comments made by Leon Edwards’ coach?

As mentioned earlier, Muhammad has been outspoken about Edwards avoiding him. He expressed frustration over Lovell’s recent comments favoring Burns over him. In response, Muhammad stated that no one’s opinion matters, as the UFC President himself has confirmed his position in the lineup. He wrote;

“Leon’s opinion doesn’t matter.. his coach doesn’t matter ..the only person I care about is Dana and he gave me his word.. that’s all that matters … we’re next and the fact that they’re showing fear only gives me more confidence ..you should be afraid.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bullyb170/status/1737612054331269245?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To be fair to Team Edwards, they also mentioned that the decision is up to Dana White, who will determine the best contender for the title. However, the preference for Burns has clearly irked Muhammad. And now it will be interesting to see whom Edwards faces next.