“Two Times This Year”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Shares Exciting Update About Islam Makhachev’s Future

Whether you like it or not, the fact remains that after Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev is currently dominating the UFC world and making Dagestan proud. Defeating a legend like Alexander Volkanovski twice last year is no small feat. Consequently, numerous fans worldwide are always excited to watch him and curious about his next moves for this year. Now, Ali Abdelaziz, manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, has shared an exciting update about Makhachev’s future, revealing when he might defend his title and confirming that he’ll fight at least two times this year.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Abdelaziz shared various updates about the Dagestani camp. From Umar Nurmagomedov’s trajectory towards the bantamweight division to Magomed Ankalaev’s upcoming fight.

However, the most interesting question he addressed was the update on Makhachev’s future. Schmo asked him when will Makhachev compete this year. He stated,

“Whatever UFC is gonna give us the date, he will fight at least two times this year. At minimum.”

Makhachev has already hinted at his future plans, suggesting that he will fight in June against Justin Gaethje, followed by a matchup at Madison Square Garden against the winner of Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

He then plans to fight again next year in February. With both statements aligning, it appears that fight fans can expect to see the UFC lightweight champ in action twice this year.

Islam Makhachev Has No Plans for UFC Welterweight Title Fight

Islam Makahchev, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, became the lightweight champion. But to become a double champ, he wants to go for the welterweight title and fight with Leon Edwards. Unfortunately, the UFC won’t allow it, as explained by his head coach, Javier Mendez.

According to his coach, speaking to Helen Yee, he stated that the UFC is likely to have the lightweight title situation resolved with the next challenger. Therefore, he doesn’t believe that Makhachev will have the opportunity to pursue the welterweight title.

Meanwhile, it appears that Makahchev is expected to fight Justin Gaethje next, potentially during the international fight week in June. While this has not been officially confirmed by the UFC or Dana White, based on Makahchev’s statement, it is likely to be his next fight.