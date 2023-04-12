“Mother’s Intentions Were Pure”: Andrew Tate Shares Never Before Told Story Behind His Famous Bald Haircut

Former 4x kickboxing champion Andrew Tate recently tweeted about his disciplined upbringing. The influencer grew up with his single mother in the United Kingdom and had limited contact with his father. Tate recounts an incident when he saw his father after almost a year. He attributes his discipline and work ethic to his mother’s strict parenting. The controversial influencer was recently released from jail to serve a 30-day house arrest sentence.

Prior to his arrest, Tate had been banned across all social media platforms. However, after Elon Musk’s takeover, he got his Twitter account back. On the platform, Tate shared a childhood memory about a quarrel between his parents over his haircut. The altercation resulted in his mother taking drastic measures and taught him a valuable life lesson.

Despite his controversial nature, Andrew Tate has amassed a significant following for his unconventional delivery of messages through his content.

He has become one of the most influential and searched online personalities. His fame even led to him teasing a fight with Jake Paul. However, his ban across multiple social media platforms has resulted in his presence being significantly reduced.

Andrew Tate reveals why he chooses to stay bald

At around 13 years old, Andrew Tate’s mother took him to a new barber who didn’t cut his hair to his satisfaction. This led to an argument between his parents about not visiting the same barber. Tate’s father overheard the conversation and became upset, leading to a fight with his mother. He felt that the argument was making him weak.

Andrew Tate said, “My mother’s intentions were pure. But she’s a FEMALE.”

The argument between Tate and his mother escalated to the point where his father had to leave. His father imparted some valuable advice, telling him to focus on becoming a high-value man instead of worrying about a haircut. 2 years later, when Tate recently visited the barber, it brought back nostalgic memories of the incident.

How small issues led to Andrew Tate’s parents being separated

Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter to share insights into his childhood. He revealed that small issues and arguments between his parents often led to bigger problems. This experience has influenced his way of thinking and shaped him into the person he is today.

His mother said,

“You’re f*cking crazy Emory why did you do that it’s only a f*cking haircut, I don’t want to see you ever again f*ck off back to America”

Tate’s alignment with his late father’s way of thinking is famous. This incident serves as proof of this statement. His father had concerns about the way his mother was raising Tate, and the manner in which he talks about it now is strikingly similar to Tate’s current demeanor. The influence of his father’s views is evident in Tate’s beliefs and values.