VIDEO: Tristan Tate, Brother of Andrew Tate, Mocks Police With a ‘Joker-Esque’ Nasty Chuckle

The Tate brother Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were blowing on social media a few months back for all the negative and positive reasons. Some looked at them as influencers for men, while some viewed them as a threat to society, young boys in particular, because of their controversial views.

Their statements on social media were so harsh that many labeled them as misogynists. For similar reasons, the Tate brothers were banned from various social media accounts. 2022, however, seemed like a bad year for the brothers. As they got arrested from their mansion in Bucharest, Romania in December. The Tate brothers were detained for alleged human trafficking and money laundering.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate laugh at the police

The suspension of the brothers from social media or their arrest doesn’t seem to have taken a hit on their popularity. As social media stars are always in the headlines. Also, millions of their fans are monitoring their trial closely.

Tate brothers have several times appeared in front of the media while they are being taken in and out of the prison by the authorities. Most of the time, the brothers speak with the media. They are always seen either denying the allegations or blaming ‘The Matrix’ for their arrest.

🛑 BREAKING

–

The Tate Brothers were transferred to DIICOT HQ earlier this morning for another round of computer searches.

–

Tristan Tate is seen to be laughing and smiling.

–

‘Bogdan Stancu’ (The Brothers Bodyguard) Will be heard today, As he is a key witness in this case. pic.twitter.com/sl7lzhoKkr — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 13, 2023

However, recently when the British-American millionaires were being taken inside the DIICOT headquarters, they didn’t speak a word. Nor did they respond to the reporters. As visible in the video, however, the younger brother Tristan is seen laughing weirdly at the police.

Tristan is usually calmer, as seen in many interviews, unlike Andrew, who does all the talking. However, it was a bit shocking to see Tristan laughing in an evil way at the authorities. His chuckle makes us think of Heath Ledger’s infamous portrayal of ‘The Joker’ in the “Batman” movie series.

In earlier tweets and newsletters, Andrew Tate has stated the harsh conditions of the prison they are kept in. He has also once stated that the authorities are trying to break them mentally. However, looking at Tristan giggling, it is clear that the brothers are doing well in keeping their calm. Also, it is necessary for them as they might face a longer detention period now.

Are the Tate brothers still in police custody?

Yes, they are still in Romanian police custody due to the ongoing investigation. However, it is important to note that they haven’t yet been charged with the crimes. The authorities are yet to provide evidence against them.

The Tate brothers have hired a new lawyer famous for working on such cases. Unfortunately, this move hasn’t come to their advantage yet, as their appeal against detention was rejected by the judicial court. Now, they will be in custody till the end of February. But there are chances, per reports, that the detention can go up to June 2023.

