“$12Bn Wow”: Conor McGregor Greets UFC for Their New Milestone as Parent Firm Endeavor ‘Is Buying’ WWE

The sale of WWE has been going around in the news for a couple of days now. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE centers around this news. According to a recent report, WWE has managed to find a buyer and are in advance talks. The Endeavor group is what the WWE are having the talks. If this rings a bell in MMA fan’s head, that’s because it’s the parent company of the UFC. UFC’s biggest star Conor McGregor greets UFC for their new milestone.

The news came as a surprise for the MMA fans. This deal shows how far the UFC has come and how significantly its popularity has grown.

Endeavour buying WWE:

WWE will be taken over by Ariel Emanual’s Endeavor company, and here are some of the details. This deal would combine the UFC and WWE into one publicly traded company. This development happened on the same weekend as WrestleMania.

Endeavor is expected to own 51% of the combat sports and entertainment company, while it will own 49% of the WWE. The enterprise value of WWE would be $9.3 billion. Emanuel will act as the chief executive of both Endeavor and the new company.

Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

There is still a lot that hasn’t been disclosed yet. Further details will come in as the deal progresses and the decision-making goes ahead. The timing of the deal was iconic as it was the WrestleMania weekend.

“Nick Khan in recent weeks have been making the media rounds to discuss the potential sale. He told CNBC’s Morgan Brennan on Thursday that it’s been a robust sale process, drawing many interested buyers” – A report by CNBC’s Alex Sherman

Vince McMahon will be the executive chairman. Endeavor’s president Mark Shapiro will work in the same role. The wrestling businesses president will be Nick Khan and the UFC has no chance as Dana White remains to be the president.

What actually changes?

WWE is a decades old business’ which was run by a family. The bosses will now have a boss to report to. The company has grown into a phenomenal one since the 1990s till very recently. The stars like The Roc, Stone Cold, HBK, Undertaker and many more have built this company and bought it where it is.

WWE is in advanced talks to be sold to Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group, the parent of UFC. The deal would combine UFC and WWE into one publicly traded company. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday Vince McMahon is expected to be executive chairman, while Endeavor President… pic.twitter.com/FmEAGglASr — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 2, 2023

Many things changed when the UFC deal was done back in the day. The technicalities change, but the fans don’t get to see much of it because the face running the UFC is still Dana White. UFC was criticized by a few for this deal, but White kept mentioning that trust us we know what we do.

UFC was bought for around $4 billion. The Endeavour values UFC around $12 billion, which definitely is the growth that Dana White would be pleased with. This deal might bring major growth to the business of WWE as well. More details around this will unfold as the week goes on.

What’s your take on the deal?