“He Got This Started”: Mark Coleman Expresses Gratitude to Max Holloway for BMF Belt Wrapping Opportunity at UFC 300

Mark Coleman is indebted to Max Holloway for allowing him to be a part of UFC 300. The UFC’s first Heavyweight Champion was initially going to be a spectator at the historic event. Dana White and co. flew him out along with his family, following his heroics that went viral on social media. However, after a lot of pushing from Max Holloway and the fans, he will now be the one to present the BMF title on Saturday night.

This weekend, Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against Max Holloway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mark Coleman will then have the honor of wrapping the belt around the victor’s waist. Coleman sat down with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour on YouTube and spoke about how Holloway was the one who initiated this whole thing. He said,

“Thank you Max Holloway, I think he got this started just by asking about it, and then the fan response was amazing and I think the UFC just went with it.”

Mark Coleman also showed his gratitude to the fans who pushed the idea, after which, the UFC had to go along with it. In the past, two other people have presented the BMF belt. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was one of the people who presented the belt initially. The other one to share the honors was the former BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal himself.

Deviating from the UFC, Coleman then went on to talk about another combat sports legend in Mike Tyson. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion gave his opinions on the upcoming Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.

Mark Coleman gives his opinion on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and sends a warning to Paul

Mark Coleman does not believe Jake Paul is ready to face Mike Tyson. The pair will fight each other on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight is an exhibition and Netflix, in a historic first, will live-stream the event on their platform. In the same interview with Ariel Helwani posted on X by AFeldmanMMA, Coleman said,

“Jake Paul’s gotta make it to the ring without pissing his pants because fighting Mike Tyson, I don’t care what age, that’s the scariest thing you can ever think about”

Mark Coleman believes Mike Tyson is ready for this fight and it is Jake Paul who should be worried. Tyson has had a lot of experience fighting scary opponents. Paul, on the other hand, has never fought someone with ‘Iron’ Mike’s’ reputation. Coleman also opined that mentality will be a big thing in this fight. Thus, with so many opinions and controversies surrounding the bout, it will be interesting to see how the fight pans out in reality.