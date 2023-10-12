Headed Towards $94,000,000,000 Mark, Joe Rogan Reveals Benefits of Podcasting Industry

The renowned UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a global podcasting icon. Over time, he has cultivated the world’s premier podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. As an industry pioneer, he possesses deep insights into its potential advantages and drawbacks. Reports indicate that the podcasting sector is projected to reach a staggering $94 billion by the close of 2028. In a recent episode (#2045) of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ he shared one of the most notable benefits of the podcasting medium.

Rogan embarked on his podcasting journey in 2009, releasing his inaugural episode in December. Over the years, he has built a massive following, currently averaging 11 million downloads per episode. As a result, his insights on the podcasting industry are on high demand.

Joe Rogan shares the benefits of podcasts

Over the years, Rogan has hosted a diverse array of prominent figures on his show. This list featured guests such as Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Quentin Tarantino, Mark Zuckerberg, and many more.

In a recent episode, he hosted British-Irish comedian, presenter, writer, and actor Jimmy Carr. What’s more, during their conversation, the duo discussed the lack of documentation on stand-up comedians.

During that conversation, Rogan mentioned that his show has become an archive as he’s frequently discussed the processes of comedians. He said:

“It’s one of the great things about podcasts is that it has served as an archive. Where you can, I mean, I’ve had dozens and dozens of conversations with great comics. Where I have asked them about their process.“

As arguably one of the most prominent podcast hosts on the planet, it was only natural for Rogan to secure an immensely lucrative deal. The UFC commentator secured an exclusive Spotify deal to broadcast his podcasts.

Moreover, according to reports, it’s valued at approximately $200 million. This staggering deal even left Joe Rogan himself in awe.

Rogan’s reaction to his $200 million Spotify deal

Back in 2020, the UFC commentator signed a deal with the online streaming platform Spotify for exclusivity for his podcast releases. What’s more, the deal will run through to the end of 2023.

Furthermore, the deal was valued at a staggering $200 million. According to a report from The New York Times, not even Rogan himself could grasp the magnitude of the figure. He said:

“Weirdly richer. Like it doesn’t register. (It) seems fake. It feels gross (discussing the terms), Especially right now, when people can’t work.“

Rogan can be seen as a jack of all trades. Not only is he the live fight commentator and analyst for one of the biggest MMA promotions, but he also hosts arguably the largest podcast out there. In addition, he’s a stand-up comedian.

He is inspiring many people to join the industry, adding to its versatility. Thus, with him at the helm, the podcasting industry can reach new heights.