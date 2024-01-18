“He’s Like Fu**ing Messi”: Daniel Cormier Sheds Light on Why Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Attend Teammates’ Events

Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped away from the sport in 2020. After initially being involved as a coach, ‘The Eagle’ relinquished that role as well. Nurmagomedov turned towards taking care of his family and spending more time at home. Ever since taking that decision, ‘The Eagle’ has been rarely spotted at any MMA events. ‘The Eagle’ is not in attendance, even when his brothers are fighting. In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier explained why that is the case.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Cormier sat down with Ben Askren to cover a wide variety of topics. The pair discussed why Nurmagomedov seems to be done with the sport and the attention he gets. Cormier went on to explain why that was the case. He said,

“You know what told me a lot about the Khabib situation and how he is shying away from this life as much. In Abu Dhabi, when Islam fought, he did not even go. He did not even come to the arena. He was just like tonight is about Islam. Dude, Khabib has gotten to a point now that he is one of those guys like, dude, no bulls*it, he is like f**king Messi and all those other dudes. Like then he goes out publicly, it is crazy the level of attention and stardom this man has.”

‘The Eagle’ is without a doubt the most popular MMA fighter in the world after Conor McGregor. While they both might be a little behind than Lionel Messi in terms of fame, there are probably very few places where they will not be recognized by someone.

Recently, rumors about Khabib headlining UFC 300 have been doing the rounds. Cormier had his opinion shared on the topic.

Daniel Cormier blows the cover on Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 300 rumours

In the same video, Cormier shared his thoughts on rumors surrounding Nurmagomedov and UFC 300. ‘DC’ stated that the rumors originated from the fact that coach Javier Mendez stated that he was training with Khabib. However, coach Mendez meant that he was working with ‘The Eagle’ on cardio and not fight training.

Cormier went on to add that because of the reasons he has listed earlier, he truly believes that ‘The Eagle’ is done with the sport of MMA for good. The former champion stated that he does not even envision ‘The Eagle’ returning to the sport, even as a coach, anytime soon. At the moment, ‘The Eagle’ seems to be extremely content travelling the world following his favourite sport while also spending quality time with his family.