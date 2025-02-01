Joaquin Buckley Urges UFC to Hold Off on Black Fighter Matches This Month for Unity and Peace

October 4, 2024, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: JOAQUIN BUCKLEY poses during the Official Weigh-Ins prior to his bout at UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City USA – ZUMAs346 20241004_zsp_s346_020 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Should Black fighters be fighting other Black fighters inside the octagon during February, as in Black History Month? The floor is open to the audience on this one. Some people might disagree seeing how this is a job for professional fighters. However, welterweight prospect Joaquin Buckley doesn’t think so!

Black History Month is a celebration of the history, and culture of African Americans in the United States. Historically, Black people have been marginalized and their contributions and achievements have either been rolled under the carpet or have been advertised with a different face on them. It’s a reminder of the cruel subjugation African Americans had to endure in the USA, while also celebrating just how far they have come in the long march of time.

This is probably why Buckley believes that the UFC should not be pitting African American fighters against each other this month. Joking that he was happy to be fighting Black fighters from March, Buckley said that should all be supporting and uplifting each other for “unity and peace”.

UFC for this month please do not book any of the black fighters against one another we need unity and peace ✌️

This is not a month black people should be fighting each other instead we should be celebrating one another and be uplifting

But next month I am beating a nigga ass — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) February 1, 2025

Interestingly, there might not be any such matchup set for February. It, however, does seem like a coincidence. That said, the UFC is not really blind to the cultural significance of the month.

UFC puts the spotlight on Black excellence

Today, when we speak of the greatest of all time, it divides fans like no other subject does. Some prefer GSP, some Khabib but a majority always ends up setting on three big names- Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva, and Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. These fighters held multiple world championships and at the same time, ensured that the sport evolved beyond the human cockfighting experience it was touted to be in its early days.

They brought a certain class and magnanimity of a world champion often missing from the sport. They broke away from the meathead stereotype and engaged in different styles of combat, which not only made them successful but also paved the way for the next generation of fighters. Their training methods and techniques continue to be used by aspiring fighters even after all these years.

These three aren’t the only ones either. The UFC and Mixed Martial Arts as a whole, owe a lot of credit to Black athletes. The UFC website continues to highlight these contributions during February every year. From NFL legend Jim Brown becoming the first Black color commentator at UFC 1 to Maurice Smith defeating Mark Coleman to become the first Black UFC champion at UFC 14, the promotion is ensuring that fans are aware of the contributions of the community to MMA.

Fans can also watch the personal stories of these fighters and personalities on UFC Fight Pass.