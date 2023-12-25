“I Don’t Believe Santa Claus”: When Khabib Nurmagomedov Shared His Thoughts on Christmas

Well, most of us may wait for Santa Claus to bring us gifts every Christmas Eve. But, it appears that not everyone is into such fallacies. A few years back, the noted UFC welterweight, Belal Muhammad posted an ‘X’ (then Twitter) update which showcased that the Santa Claus thing wasn’t pretty popular in Dagestan, Russia. It was none other than the noted former UFC lightweight champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who appeared in Muhammad’s update. Nurmagomedov gave out his take on the Santa Claus story.

The short video began with “Season’s Greetings” lettering which made it look like Nurmagomedov was about to wish a ‘Merry Christmas’ to everyone. Instead, it showcased ‘The Eagle’ giving his opinion about Santa Claus. His words revealed that Khabib wasn’t into the stories of an old man bringing happiness with his gifts every Christmas Eve.

‘Remember The Name’ posted this update on 26 December 2021, more than a year after ‘The Eagle’s’ UFC retirement. His caption showcased that he was disappointed about getting no more such videos since Khabib had retired. His caption read:

“I miss these videos.”

However, Khabib also had a reason that many might consider a valid one for not believing in Santa Claus. The Dagestani said:

“To be honest, I don’t believe in Santa Claus. Maybe I never see him, that’s why, you know.”

Well, there is another reason behind Khabib’s disbelief in the Santa Claus story. Most fans know that ‘The Eagle’ is a devout Muslim, while the Santa Claus myth is a belief mostly among Christians. In Islam, there’s no such story about an old man bringing gifts on the eve of 25 December every year. This may be a reason behind Khabib’s disbelief. But, he might be pleased to know that another noted combat sports personality has converted to Islam recently.

Gervonta Davis recently converted to the religion that Khabib Nurmagomedov follows

The boxing world has witnessed several noted boxers, including the greats, Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, converting to Islam. The noted multiple championship-winning boxer, Gervonta Davis, also chose to accept Islam as his religion recently. ‘Tank’ was born on 7 November 1994 in the Sandtown-Winchester community in West Baltimore, Maryland in a Christian family. His father and mother were both Christians. But, a few hours back several reports and videos surfaced that showcased Davis embracing Islam.

None of the reports mentioned the specific reason why he chose to take this step. But boxers have often found massive changes in their lives after accepting Islam. Many of them, including the noted former WBC lightweight champ, Devin Haney, believe Islam provided his life with discipline and guided him to become better. The controversies that ‘Tank’ has been into imply that he also might have taken this decision due to a similar reason. But it’s hard to say whether Davis will retain his belief in Santa Claus being real since he was a Christian by birth.