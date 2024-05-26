“He’s Not”: UFC Legend Rebukes Ian Garry by Rejecting Claims of Being UFC’s Next Conor McGregor

Some might laud undefeated Irish welterweight prospect, Ian Garry as the next big thing out of the island nation after Conor McGregor. However, UFC veteran and former MW champion, Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping is not having any of it. Despite Garry ringing his own bell as the next ‘Mystic Mac,’ the Englishman brutally snubbed his claim, forcing him back to reality.

The now-UFC commentator addressed the situation on his latest YouTube video, where he got brutally honest, saying,

“He (Ian Garry) is not the new Conor McGregor, he is very polarising and it feels like that a sign of his popularity.”

While the Brit is a fan of Garry‘s exhilarating style of kickboxing, he doesn’t seem to see a McGregor level of superstar in the 26-year-old. Interestingly, most fans agreed with the Veteran’s take as compared to Garry, McGregor was light-years ahead in selling fights and captivating the fandom with his unrivaled way of smack-talking.

Mystic Mac’s ability to sell out arenas is still unmatched and despite stealing the limelight with seven straight wins, Garry still has a long way to go. It can also be argued that the youngster has a few lines of his own and flaunts a similar cocky persona, but fans seem to be divided over the fighter’s performance and attitude.

Well, despite Bisping claiming Garry is yet to reach McGregor’s status, all eyes are on the 26-year-old as he prepares to take on UFC newcomer Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Bisping weighs his thoughts on Ian Garry vs MVP

After several verbal jabs, the Colby Covington – Ian Garry dispute has been put on hold. Garry called out Covington, claiming that he had sent the American a contract even though ‘Chaos’ was more interested in taking on Charles Oliveira. With that being, UFC has found a better opponent for the undefeated prospect, as Garry is now set to face the surging young buck – Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

The bout is scheduled for UFC 303 and Bisping, like most fans, is ecstatic to see the UFC book the fight without any delay. The Brit says that a fight with MVP is the perfect deal for Garry despite the Covington bout falling through as the 26-year-old can really test himself against a battle-hardened warrior.

Well, Bisping certainly has a point here, as this will be an exciting matchup with Page flaunting his point Karate style against Ian Machado Garry’s Muay Thai style. As for MVP, Garry will be a step up in his chase considering that he is slated to take on the #7 WW contender despite having just one fight in the UFC.