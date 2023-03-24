Is Andrew Tate an American Citizen: Where Does He Live?

Contentious social media personality Andrew Tate was trending on social media last night, with supporters inquisitive about his nationality and the country he identifies with. Tate’s rise to prominence was largely undermined initially by members of society. That was up until people began to realize the grasp and impact he had on the younger generations.

The Top G’s reported misogynistic outlook on women propelled him to fame amongst teenage men and young adults. They have essentially proclaimed Tate as their Savior and now look up to him in terms of how they wish to approach life.

The fact remains that Andrew Tate’s reputation stems from his divisive remarks on the standing of women in society. It has led to worldwide speculation by numerous individuals.

As to whether his specific standing on these subjects is a result of his ‘arrogance’ as an American or ‘ignorance’ as a Brit to women. To the dismay of many, the 36-year-old represents both nations.

Andrew Tate is a British American citizen

For staunch supporters of the controversial former kickboxing world champion, this wouldn’t be a startling revelation. However, for the unhinged, Tate is a British American citizen.

Tate was born in Washington, DC, USA to an American father and a British mother. Thereby obtaining American citizenship. Following his parent’s divorce in 1997, Tate and his siblings were brought to the United Kingdom and raised by his mother in Luton.

It licensed him to be awarded dual citizenship, eventually leading to the Top G representing both countries. He resided there for about two decades before moving to Romania with his brother in 2017.

Tate’s rationale for the move as cited by the controversial himself was that it appealed to him to be “living in countries where corruption is accessible for everybody”. Oh, how the tables have turned for the Top G!

In addition, he mentioned that it was less likely for him to be convicted of ra*e charges in Romania, given that the government would require material evidence against any claims that surface. The sheer irony of that thought.

In spite of being arrested by the Romanian police authority in December for the alleged charges of ra*e, money laundering and human trafficking, neither the British government nor the American government has revoked his citizenship.

Andrew Tate’s detention extended for the fourth consecutive time

Tate has seen his detention be extended for the fourth consecutive time. As things stand, the British American will spend the entirety of April within the confines of a prison cell.

Since his arrest for the aforementioned reasons, Tate and his brother have been detained in a Bucharest prison. They have seen their detention be extended on three separate occasions by a Romanian court in January, February and March.

Andrew Tate’s custody was extended by another month pic.twitter.com/oFWe35aCLu — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 22, 2023

Tate has filed three appeals against his detention but has seen all three of them be turned down by the court. This has led to an extension of their incarceration period by a month each time.