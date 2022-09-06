‘Mafia’ Andrew Tate Responds to Joe Rogan’s JRE Podcast Invitation: “It’s Probably the Only Thing I’d Bother Traveling to America For”

The now infamous Andrew Tate has broken his silence on an extended invitation by MMA connoisseur, and UFC commentator, Joe Rogan.

Andrew Tate has made the rounds these past few months on the internet to be precise.

The American-British media personality has lit up social media, gaining an obnoxious amount of followers, for his opinions.

The former kickboxer and martial artist, Andrew Tate has had a quickfire rise to fame. More notably, during the past three months. Making an appearance on every other post on Instagram, Twitter, and social media.

A large reason for his popularity is due to his pyramid scheme, through ‘Hustler’s university. A website that has attracted numerous teens and young adults to his money-making philosophies.

Tate has had some controversial stances, on a wide range of topics, namely women, money, and politics. This has led to his name being catapulted to stardom, for the wrong reasons.

Albeit the ‘Top G’ has had some questionable notions and beliefs, Tate has on one too many occasions, displayed another side of his character. One that is rather more approachable and empathetic.

Messages like the one below are the REAL reason Andrew Tate was banned. Nothing TRULY to do about “toxicity misogyny, negative influence on boys, hating and trafficking women” That people STILL BELIEVE although proven false. Here’s the DARK truth about US elections… pic.twitter.com/8bDkfdUhGn — Morpheus (@Morpheusresist) August 31, 2022

However, do not let these small acts of compassion fool you, as his stances have been questionable for a longer period of time.

The 35-year-old has recently accepted an invitation to appear on the Joe Rogan podcast, in the wake of his bans, from all social media.

Tate, who has come under scrutiny for his horrendous takes with regard to the treatment of women mainly, has seen him be on the receiving end of a social media-wide ban.

The censorship comes with full knowledge of Tate’s standpoint.

The ban comes on the premise of Tate being a bad influence on the younger generations. With digital media at its peak, parents fear their kids could be misguided into wrongdoings.

Joe Rogan, who has been an outspoken figure, and has been on the receiving end of scrutiny himself, has rather backed the ‘Top G’.

In this sense, Rogan condones censorship, believing every person should have the right to freedom of speech. However, it’s worth noting that, for someone who has the impact Tate has, debates and questions are not the way to go.

As such, Rogan has invited the former kickboxer to his show, to give him a platform to voice his ideologies. What are your thoughts on the scenario?

