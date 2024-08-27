Sean O’Malley ‘Loves’ Possibility of ‘Crazy’ Exhibition Boxing Match With Floyd Mayweather

It’s no secret that Sean O’Malley has been asking for a boxing fight for a long time. However, his most recent wish is a little out of the ordinary. The UFC bantamweight champion wants to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Despite having retired from the sport back in 2017, Mayweather still fights exhibition fights all around the world as he did last weekend as well. And apparently watching him fight again ignite a spark in ‘Sugar’.

Now, O’Malley has been calling out the likes of Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia for a boxing match. However, those fights can only actualize once O’Malley defends his bantamweight title.

However, a boxing match against someone like Mayweather could absolutely change his life with the tens of millions of dollars that would be on offer.

So during an episode of the Timbo Suga Show on YouTube, when the UFC fighter heard the pitch about him facing ‘Money’, he seemed more than elated.

“Me vs. Floyd? I would love that. That’d be crazy, just get him right at the end, put him out, put him in.”

‘Sugar’ then even went on to state that he would follow in the footsteps of Mayweather and would definitely fight in exhibition bouts after he retires.

That’s quite far ahead in the future though, and as of right now he’s focused on his next opponent. He even predicted a brutal ending for Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley’s brutal KO prediction at UFC Noche

Sean O’Malley is very confident in his ability to KO Merab Dvalishvili when they finally duke it out at UFC Noche in Las Vegas on the Mexican Independence Day.

The two have been beefing for a long time, with ‘Suga’ initially not entertaining Dvalishvili’s call out for a title fight. While that changed after the Georgian’s repeated efforts to troll him on social media, the bantamweight champion is now looking for blood.

Ahead of their fight, O’Malley came out with a bold prediction as to how the fight will play out.

“At one point I’m going to hurt him but then it could turn into a brutal just KO, just an absolute not a good weight cut, not a good camp and he just gets slept bad”

Sean O’Malley predicts a BRUTAL KO over Merab Dvalishvili at #UFC306: “At one point I’m going to hurt him but then it could turn into a brutal just KO, just an absolute not a good weight cut, not a good camp and he just gets slept bad” @SugaSeanMMA #NocheUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/CP0FwYwxJ7 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 26, 2024

O’Malley believes he can piece the Georgian up with a couple of combos before delivering the final blow to see him buckling to the floor. Easier said than done of course, considering Dvalishvili is an accomplished wrestler who has toyed with the likes of Olympic winners like Henry Cejudo.