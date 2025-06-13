‘Bunch of Cowards’: UFC Legend Blasts Heavyweights Amidst Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall Fight Stalemate

Former former turned-analyst, Chael Sonnen has made a staggering claim about the UFC’s heavyweight division, labelling them as the biggest “cowards” as a collective.

Sonnen, who has competed as high as the light heavyweight limit during his Octagon run, even competed for gold in a first-round knockout loss against current heavyweight pacesetter Jon Jones.

And retaining a distinct rivalry with the Rochester native in the time since their showdown, Sonnen has been a vocal party in the ongoing dispute between Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Offering his support for the Brit in recent weeks, Sonnen has questioned the game plan of the polarizing Jones — as he remains steadfast on his sidelining. And to boot, an apparent lack of interest in unifying the crowns against the dangerous, Aspinall.

And this week, he has once more gone to bat for Aspinall — with a sharp attack aimed at the collective of heavyweights under the banner of the UFC.

Failing to secure a showdown with Jones as of yet, Aspinall has maintained his interest in returning to action as early as later this year, but ultimately to no avail.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, too, Aspinall may be onto a losing game regardless. Besides, his opinion of the whole division in comparison to its more competitive counterparts seems to have regressed.

“I mean, the heavyweights are the biggest bunch of cowards that we’ve got,” Sonnen said on his podcast this week.

“We’ve got a sport that’s full of tough guys. But if you were to condense them down, like who is truly the biggest wimp, it would have to be the heavyweights,” he argued.

“Like you don’t really have a choice, you don’t have an intram champion in your division because your division is strong, you don’t have an unwilling champion heading up your division because your division is courageous,” Sonnen added, noting, “You don’t have two belt holders in a division that can’t agree on a date where they’re going to come, roll their sleeves up and figure this out.”

Earlier this week, Sonnen’s Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host, and UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, took a similar stance to Sonnen, questioning what Jones was actually trying to achieve.

Cormier blasts Jones for heavyweight hold-up

Considered the greatest fighter of all-time since his Octagon pomp, Jones’ stature in that regard has been called into severe question by fellow ex-two-weight kingpin, Cormier.

Sharing a fierce rivalry with Jones spanning two grudge fights in the last decade, Cormier is taking his stance on Jones’ inactivity to the extreme.

Claiming that Jones is considering himself the best to ever strap on gloves, DC is asking why he doesn’t fight Aspinall next — the Lafayette star makes quite the pertinent point.