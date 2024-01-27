“Kiss Up to LeBron”: Sean Strickland Surprisingly Receives Fans’ Support as He Rips Jon Anik After Retirement Claims

The noted UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik recently mentioned that the toxicity of UFC fans is making him think about ending his term with the UFC. However, the former UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, expressed that he didn’t appreciate Anik’s opinion about the fans. Lately, he put out an ‘X’ update in support of the fans, which also showcased that he won’t be pretty bothered about Anik transitioning to the NFL.

The world of UFC is no stranger to controversies. But Strickland couldn’t stand by the fact that Anik called MMA fans “The lowest common denominator” just because some of them expressed their opinions against him. The entire post read:

“What id say to Jon Anik calling mma fans “The lowest common denominator”. These people are way you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most…Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA….Also you guys are a bunch of savage cunts.. I’m here for it…..”

Some fans took Anik’s side in the comments section. But the majority of comments revealed that most fans appreciated Strickland’s take on the entire issue. One such fan wrote, “I’m sure the NBA would take him as long as he would kiss up to LeBron.”

Another one commented, “Jon doesn’t even realize NFL fans act in the same way when you say something some people don’t agree with.. he shouldn’t pay attention to what people say online anyway”

One more fan had some advice for Anik. He wrote, “Jon Anik Should Retire & Move To Canada… lol”

However, noted combat sports persona, Dillon Danis, came up with a bashing comment for Strickland. Danis wrote, “Coming from the guy who cried and threatened murder because someone made fun of you.”

Most fans may know that the back-and-forth started after Anik presented his opinion in favor of the current middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis’ victory in the UFC 297 main event. It had a large chunk of UFC fans bashing the 45-year-old online.

But the amount of support Strickland is getting from the crowd is massive. In a fan-oriented sport like MMA, this can catapult ‘Tarzan’ into a much bigger star than he is today. A large chunk of UFC fans are also awaiting his next bout eagerly.

Who will Sean Strickland fight next?

Almost every UFC fan will probably agree that the Du Plessis vs. Strickland UFC 297 main event encounter was a pretty close one. Further, the UFC middleweight championship also was on the line for it. In such cases, the defeated fighter is often provided with another chance due to the incredible resistance he showcased.

The current scenario of the UFC middleweight division says that there are two contenders lined up for title shots currently. They are the former UFC middleweight king, Israel Adesanya, and the scary Khamzat Chimaev. However, the latter recently revealed that he has no interest in UFC titles as long as he gets paid satisfactorily.

Hence, the UFC authorities may provide Strickland with a shot at the title after Adesanya. Also, ‘Tarzan’ has showcased a pretty positive attitude toward accepting fights. Hence, fans may expect him to get back inside the octagon within a few more months.