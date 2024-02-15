“His F**king Face”: Andrew Tate Left Puzzled After Sean Strickland Leaves Sneako Bloodied and Battered

Over the past few days, former UFC champion Sean Strickland has been in the news for picking up fights with multiple people. Most of these ‘fights’ were words exchanged online. However, Strickland gave popular streamer Sneako a brutal reality check after sparring with him. The sparring session between the two was recorded and shared online and became viral instantly. A number of big names in the MMA community, including Andrew Tate, share their thoughts on Strickland’s actions in a recent episode of his ‘Emergency Meeting’.

Tate was asked if he had seen clips of Strickland sparring Sneako and what he made of it. In response Tate said,

“Yeah I saw that clip. That was crazy. I don’t know, that was crazy. I mean Sneako took the licks but Sean was trying to hurt him. I don’t know what is going on…. I don’t know why Sneako thought he could fight a professional MMA fighter. And I also don’t know why Sean decided to take his f**king face off. I don’t understand anything anymore. I don’t get it.”

Sneako is currently in the process of learning to defend himself. Shields, in a series of tweets, stated that he had warned Sneako against sparring Strickland.

He also stated that he had asked Strickland to go easy on Sneako, but Strickland did not listen to him. Both Strickland and Shields posted messages, admiring Sneako’s courage after the sparring session.

However, such frequent controversies might land him in a spot of bother soon.

Dana White losing patience with Sean Strickland?

The 32-year-old former champion has always been a loud mouth even before he became a champion. However, his run-ins with other people have increased recently.

The past weekend, Strickland was in the news for a hostile run-in with none other than Machine Gun Kelly. ‘Tarzan’ went on to brand the rapper a ‘weirdo’ in an extremely awkward clip shared on social media.

When asked if he had seen the clips and what he made of the incident, Dana White stated that Sean Strickland can not be brought around any human beings. He further went on to add that it had nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly.

Rather, it was about Strickland not getting along with humans. Needless to say, if instances such as these keep rising, it is only a matter of time before the UFC evaluates Strickland’s position on the roster.