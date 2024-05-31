“HORRENDOUS”: Fans Unimpressed by New UFC Gloves Worn by Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier

The latest UFC innovation is the adoption of new gloves designed to reduce eye pokes in fights. Unfortunately, it seems like like this new product has been poking fans and fighters in the wrong places.

Both Islam Makhachev and Sean Strickland have already talked about how bad they thought the gloves were. And now fans are repulsed by the golden-colored gloves for champions.

UFC 302 takes place this weekend with the lightweight belt on the line as Islam Makhachev takes on Dustin Poirier. During the media day, both Dustin Poirier and Makhachev debuted the new UFC-issued golden gloves.

In the photos, Makhachev was donned in black and gold gear befitting a champion. Poirier on the other hand was wearing custom-made shorts for his title fight against Makhachev. Despite all of this, fans could not stop talking about the gloves.

One fan said, “Gold gloves look horrible get rid of them!.” TBH, it does look gimmicky like when Roman Reigns had one in WWE.

Another fan took it up a notch saying, “HORRENDOUS”. Very succinct from this distinguished gentleman.



“Them goofy ass gloves man cmon”- commented another fan in disapproval. Shakespeare would be proud of that vocabulary.

Another fan had similar sentiments but threw in some well-deserved compliments for Poirier’s shorts- “Nice shorts but the gloves are horrendous.”

Needless to say, the comments kept pouring in as another fan added, “Dude the gloves don’t match the gold on the shorts or the belt.” ‘Graphic designing is my passion’ seems to have finally plagued the UFC. We should have seen this coming after the bleh UFC 300 poster.

“Every time I see those gloves, it reminds me of Thanos.”– commented a fan.

Despite fan comments, UFC fans are in for a treat as two of the best lightweights in the world go toe-to-toe this weekend at UFC 302. And while both fighters have historically been gentlemen, the champion’s boastful and sarcastic comments leading to the fight seem to have brought out the dog in Poirier.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev get heated at the UFC 302 press conference

During the press conference, we saw an uncharacteristically fierce and trash-talking side of Dustin Poirier. During one of the exchanges, Poirier stated, “You’re going to sleep motherf**ker”. This did not sit well with the champion who urged Poirier not to use that word.

The lightweight champion went a step further and issued a serious threat saying, he would slap Poirier if he used that word again. This led to an intense faceoff between the two men where they had to be separated. And now have the spices we need to make Makhachev vs Poirier the flavor of the town this season.