UFC Commentator Breaks Down How ‘Conor McGregor Mindset’ Can Outclass Islam Makhachev, The Thing Oliveira & Poirier Overlooked

What does it really take to beat Islam Makhachev, who’s been running the division for nearly a decade, on a 15-fight win streak and boasting of four title defenses? It’s a question fighters, fans, and analysts have been trying to crack for years. According to UFC commentator and former fighter Paul Felder, Conor McGregor is the key to solving the Makhachev puzzle.

“If we’re talking about Islam, man, you have to be physically strong,” Paul Felder said, breaking down what it really takes to step into the cage with Makhachev. “You can’t be in there with that guy if you can’t match that level of strength—that’s number one”, he continued explaining.

But its’ not just about the physicality either. Felder cited Islam’s former opponents likes Charles Oliveira and elaborated, “he’s a freak. He’s strong, no doubt, but even he couldn’t handle that kind of pressure. A lot of these guys just can’t.”

According to Felder, you just have to level up. Imagine playing the God of War: Ragnarok and fighting Heimdall with the Draupnir spear!

“You’ve gotta be able to wrestle—not at his level…but enough to at least counter it…you have to be a phenomenal striker with real power. You need to be able to hurt him multiple times throughout the fight”, the UFC commentator explained.

He pointed to Poirier as an example and explained that while Poirier mounted the toughest challenge Makhachev had ever faced at UFC 302 last year, he got undone because his wrestling build wasn’t up to snuff. So, what do you need?

Speaking to ‘Inside Fighting’ he said, “I think you’ve got to have a mentality and self belief similar to what Conor had when he was first starting out. Where it was almost delusional how much he believed in himself. “

Felder pointed out that to be able to defeat a guy like Makhachev, the opponent must at least be a little “crazy” since there isn’t a perceivable weakness to dissect.

And widely accepted by the MMA community as one of the GOATs, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson agrees.

Islam ahead of Jon Jones, claims Mighty Mouse

The pound-for-pound conversation might be one of the most hilariously heated debates in the world, considering it’s the equivalent of fantasy football.

But, since UFC bossman Dana White has continued claiming heavyweight champion Jones as the #1 P4P fighter in the world, Johsnson felt it was only right to dispute it.

One of the most well-rounded fighters to ever step in the cage himself, DJ believes the true mark of P4P status isn’t just titles or hype—it’s the total skillset a fighter brings to the table.

“MMA is the easiest sport in the world to become a world champion,” Johnson told MMA Junkie Radio. “You can suck and still have holes in your game—and still win a belt”, he had claimed earlier this month.

Harsh, but he’s not wrong. In a sport with so many paths to victory, being well-rounded is king.

And in his eyes, no one fits that mold better right now than Makhachev. Having trained with him at the Dagetsani camp late last year, Johnson can say this with absolute certainty.

“He can strike, he can grapple, he’s got judo, jiu-jitsu—he’s battled adversity. He’s the best in the world, period,” he hadsaid. “Jon Jones is right after him”, he strongly asserted.

Mighty Mouse is even convinced that if Islam were to move to 170 lbs, he would still be a champion.

“He’s big, strong, and too skilled not to succeed,” Johnson predicted with conviction.