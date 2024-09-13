‘Huge Fan’ of Jake Paul’s Boxing, Sean O’Malley Says It Will Be ‘Hard’ to Watch Mike Tyson Fight

Sean O’Malley is conflicted about the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. On one hand, he wants to see his good friend Jake do well and knock people out. On the other hand, there’s Tyson, a legend who no one wants to see him get hurt. This is a dilemma a lot of fans are finding themselves in at the moment. The UFC bantamweight champion is no different.

In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on YouTube, the UFC bantamweight champion gave his thoughts on the fight,

“I’ve been a huge fan of what Jake’s done from watching him fight Nate Robinson, Ben Askren…..him vs, Mike Tyson is hard for your heart because you just don’t want to see Mike Tyson get hurt and that’s where I’m at right now.”

The UFC bantamweight champion also revealed that he watches all Jake Paul fights, even comparing his fight against Nate Diaz to the likes of Conor McGregor in terms of energy.

‘Sugar’ will be looking to emulate ‘The Problem Child’ in the ring as he eyes a transition to boxing himself. He believes he has what it takes to beat Gervonta Davis in the ring.

O’Malley reveals why Gervonta Davis is the perfect match up for him

Of course, O’Malley wants to be in a boxing match against one of the sport’s biggest names right now. Every MMA fighter wants to do that. It’s how they can ensure they are set for life since the UFC continues to pay them peanuts. So, why should Sean O’Malley be any different. Afterall, he idolizes Conor McGregor, whose fortunes turned for the better after his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

O’Malley has spoken about his wish to transition to boxing multiple times. He has been beefing with banned boxer Ryan Garcia for ages, with both athletes threatened to knock each other out over the smallest of things. But given that Garcia can’t box for a few more months, Suga’s attention has shifted to Gervonta Davis.

In the same interview with Stephen A. Smith, he spoke about why Davis would be the perfect opponent for him in the ring,

“I believe I can beat Gervonta Davis… I can transfer to boxing very well. Give me 6 months, give me a legitimate boxing camp. I’m very dangerous with both hands.”

Sean O’Malley wants a boxing match against Gervonta Davis and believes that Tank is a good matchup for him “[Gervonta] is just so little. We’re the same weight class, I like that match up… I believe I can beat Gervonta Davis… I can transfer to boxing very well. Give me 6… pic.twitter.com/XKEvjmtYqe — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 12, 2024

‘Suga’ is unusually tall for a bantamweight and he always has a reach advantage over his opponents. He believes he will have the same advantages over a much shorter ‘Tank’ Davis.