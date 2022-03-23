“I ain’t scared and I want to fight him next” – Darren Till reveals when he will make his UFC return and who he wants to fight next

UFC middleweight champion Darren Till reveals when he will make his UFC return and who he wants to fight next.

Till was working with welterweight champion Khamzat Chimaev of Sweden and Las Vegas before returning to the UFC. Former welterweight champion Till has lost in a row to former champions Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

Till has struggled since losing his welterweight title against then-champion Tyron Woodley in UFC 228. He has lost four of his last five fights and is looking forward to continuing things in the middleweight division.

Until recently he signed a new contract with the UFC before his return to the cage in 2022. During the recent Fan Q + A before UFC London, Darren Till gave UFC fans an idea of ​​when he would return to the Octagon.

“Few months, 2 or 3 months, I will inside that octagon” he answered.

Till also mentioned whom he want to fight next without any hesitation.

“Uriah Hall,” Till proclaimed. “What have I done to deserve all the f**king s**t he’s given me on Twitter? He called me out. I’ve never turned down any fight, John, I came up to middleweight and fought the two best middleweights at the time in Whittaker and Gastelum. If he wants to fight me, I ain’t scared and I want to fight him next.”

After the Q&A hall also took it to twitter for a response.

Ha fuck you too glad I’m on your mind bitch! unlike you I’m getting ready for someone who actually fights but you and I know you ain’t never going to fight again pussy. https://t.co/hvF0j4u4Tb — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 18, 2022



“Ha fuck you too glad I’m on your mind bitch!” Hall said. “Unlike you I’m getting ready for someone who actually fights but you and I know you ain’t never going to fight again pussy.”

Till and Hall have been circulating on social media in recent months, and animosity between the two seems to be legitimate. Hall will fight André Muniz next month at the UFC Fight Night after being defeated by Sean Strickland last July.

At 29 years old, Till still has plenty of time to get back on track in the UFC. He has long predicted that he will eventually become a UFC champion and will have the opportunity to prove that claim in 2022.