UFC

“I do think it’s mostly an act” – According to Jordan Leavitt, the mood Paddy Pimblett exudes before fights is an act

Paddy Pimblett Jordan Leavitt
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Joel Embiid is using Rachel Nichols to get Jimmy Butler back!": NBA Twitter reacts as former ESPN reporter was seen partying with JoJo and James Harden
No Newer Articles