“I do think it’s mostly an act” – According to Jordan Leavitt, the mood Paddy Pimblett exudes before fights is an act

In Jordan Leavitt’s opinion, Paddy Pimblett doesn’t appear to be as confident as he sounds before fights. The 27-year-old thinks Pimblett exhibits “false bravado” before fighting to enhance his confidence and cover up his vulnerabilities.

This weekend at UFC London, Leavitt and Pimblett will face off inside the octagon. On July 23, the eagerly awaited Fight Night event will occur at London, England’s O2 Arena. Leavitt declared before the fight that Pimblett’s “whole shtick” had him “suspicious.”

Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7kELshtn3 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) May 27, 2022

Donald Cerrone, a recently retired UFC fighter, trained with Leavitt at Syndicate MMA. He asserted that despite having years of experience, even “Cowboy” experienced prefight anxiety. He begins to question whether Pimblett is truly fearless or just attempting to convince everyone that he is.

Leavitt recently spoke with the media before UFC London and said:

“I do think it’s mostly an act. I know a lot of fighters and I’ve trained with ‘Cowboy’ for the past like seven, eight years and he’s very nervous before fights. And if he who has the second most fights in the UFC gets nervous, has all these insecurities, I know everyone else does too. So I’m very suspicious of like blind bravado a lot. When I see it from a fighter, I feel like it’s usually hiding insecurities… I’m suspicious of his whole shtick.”

The interview can be seen below:

Jordan Leavitt claims that before the Paddy Pimblett match, he won’t be “star-struck.”

Jordan Leavitt isn’t in awe of the enormous hoopla surrounding Paddy Pimblett, even though he isn’t underestimating the British competitor. He does not yet consider “The Baddy” an elite MMA fighter; instead, he is approaching the battle like any other in the UFC.

Opening odds for #UFCLondon

Jordan Leavitt (+210)

Paddy Pimblett (-255) pic.twitter.com/ZmXqS5IMO5 — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) May 27, 2022

He emphasised that Pimblett has only competed in two fights for the company and that he has faced opponents with a less than stellar professional history. He doesn’t see Pimblett as a legitimate star in the advertisement because of this. He declared:

“I didn’t really know about Paddy until his debut so I don’t think I’m gonna be star-struck. I don’t really see him as a star. He’s just a guy that’s [2-0] in the UFC and he fought some guys that had losing records in the UFC and there’s plenty of guys in the roster like that. So I’m just going to stop trying to separate this fight from the flash.”

Jordan Leavitt defeated Trey Ogden in a split decision during his previous bout in April. This weekend, fans will learn if he can quash the rumours about Paddy Pimblett.

