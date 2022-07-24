“It’s going to be a pretty ugly fight if it stays on the feet” – Jordan Leavitt desires that Paddy Pimblett’s fight ends peacefully

Recently, Jordan Leavitt decided on his impending lightweight matchup with Paddy Pimblett at UFC London. He expressed his desire for the bout to become a grappling match.

In an interview with Eurosport, “The Monkey King” claimed that a stand-up fight would not be exciting because the two are experts on the ground. According to Leavitt,

“Statistically speaking, I think it would be a grappling fight, but he’s going to knock me out in the first two minutes so maybe it’s a striking match. I think it will be awkward. I don’t think it’s going to be an exciting fight. But we’ll see, we’ll never know what happens.” Leavitt continued: “I think it’s going to be a pretty ugly fight if it stays on the feet. So I hope for the crowd it goes to the ground. We have some really good jiu-jitsu and no one wants to see some crappy kickboxing.”

Jordan Leavitt has six wins by submission in his 11-bout record, demonstrating his proficiency as a grappler. ‘The Monkey King,’ a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, is currently 3-1 in the UFC.

Throughout his pro-MMA career, Pimblett has also demonstrated a powerful grappling style. Nine submission victories have been recorded by “The Baddy,” most recently in his most recent octagon contest against Rodrigo Vargas in March.

Jordan Leavitt’s rival Paddy Pimblett asserts that he is a more effective boxer overall

Paddy Pimblett has looked great in his most recent matches. The Baddy has also made notable strides in his striking, as evidenced by his most recent knockout victory over Luigi Vendramini in his promotional debut.

The Liverpudlian, though, is sure that he is a better grappler in addition to being a stronger attacker than his next opponent. In a statement to TMZ Sports, Pimblett stated the following:

“I have better wrestling, better jiu-jitsu, better striking. He literally cannot beat me anywhere. People think he’s got good grappling and he hasn’t.”

Below, you can see Paddy Pimblett’s whole interview with TMZ Sports.

In front of his fellow citizens, Pimblett will enter UFC London tonight, looking for his sixth consecutive first-round knockout. Leavitt will attempt to win for the third time in a row.

