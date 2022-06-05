Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were left off Dana White’s UFC Mount Rushmore

Dana White has named her UFC ‘Mount Rushmore’ – with unconfirmed Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC president gave his thoughts on the top four MMA fighters in sports history when he appeared on the Schmozone Podcast episode two years ago.

White, 52, also spoke openly about this matter with DAZN and The Athletic.

And Schmo asked White – who has been in charge of the UFC for the better part of the last two decades – which past or present stars should be recognized for inclusion in the UFC version of Mount Rushmore.

The acclaimed MMA promoter has nominated Royce Gracie, Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell and Amanda Nunes.

But he admitted it was a tos-up between Liddell and Forrest Griffin.

He said: “I mean when you talk about Mount Rushmore. their heads are carved in stone forever. You have to go for Royce Gracie, no sense, you have to do that.

“Amanda Nunes, must be Amanda Nunes the greatest female fighter.

“The other two are difficult. I’ll have to go with Jon Jones. The boy has never been beaten.

“The most amazing thing about his undefeated performance, which is amazing because there are so few people doing in this game, is the things he did for him outside of the octagon and he has not been beaten.

“I believe, I have fought hard to change that, and it is almost impossible to do it.

“That’s the problem when you bring in people who can’t work. That boy is the referee I have ever seen in my life. It was a very weak time for the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“It’s very difficult to break those things, it’s just an example of how important it is to have the right people there, because Jon Jones has to have zero on his record next to his name.

“Number four at Mount Rushmore, I think you should go with Chuck Liddell. At the time, he was one of the biggest star.

“It was almost a coinflip between Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin, and they both came out of the same show, the first season of Ultimate Fighter. “Chuck was a great star, he was the highest paid guys in the company at the time.

Why big names were missed out on Dana White Mount Rushmore

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were not the only ones to miss out, as were a few other notables both Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre were ignored despite previously vying for a top spot in the official pound list. .

However, White insists he does not know where this came from, as he says it cannot continue with the truth.

“How many of you have ever heard me speak badly, outside of the Abu Dhabi war, about Anderson Silva? Never. I have never spoken ill of Anderson Silva.

