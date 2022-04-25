“I hope nobody buys this bullsh*t” – Nate Diaz is upset that the UFC is selling NFTs of him and his brother Nick Diaz

Nate Diaz is not a fan of the recent UFC NFT decline, but not for the usual reasons why people despise NFTs.

The welterweight man voiced his grievances over the promotion on Wednesday after seeing his UFC Strike NFT team drop out of token with his brother Nick Diaz.

However, Diaz says the UFC will dump the NFT on April 20, a very important day for marijuana lovers, despite suspending Nick for five years for marijuana metabolites and fined Nate for using a vape pen. Little Diaz urged his fans not to buy NFTs. . In Nate’s case, it was the US Anti-Doping Agency, and Nick faced the wrath of the Nevada Athletic Commission for his frequent violations of marijuana.

It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/I3yPB9uJT9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 20, 2022

History of the UFC and the Diaz Brothers

When it comes to Diaz and his brother’s history with the UFC, his recollection of the facts is not true.a pro-drug anti-drug partner, U.S. The Anti-Doping Agency, investigated the matter and finally decided to issue a warning. Later, USADA changed its policies to eliminate marijuana as a punishable offense. The Nevada Athletic Commission, which oversaw the recurrence of Diaz and Conor McGregor, also did not punish him.

It would also be good to note that Diaz’s vape pen controversial articles helped make him less money.

The NFT-traded NFT collection could also be profitable for him, considering that athletes receive 50 percent of the revenue from their Strike NFTs.

All of this happened at a time when Diaz and the UFC were not on good terms. Diaz lost his last two fights against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards and still has one fight on his contract, but asked for a promotion to remove him from his contract last month after asking for a shot from Dustin Poirier.

Nate On NFT Value

One major occurrence from UFC 202 was the NAC’s rejection to issue a cornerman licence to Nate Diaz’s older brother, Nick Diaz, because he had not paid a fine to the commission following Nate Diaz’s suspension at UFC 183, as noted in his tweet.

Nick was set to owe $75,000 of the $100,000 on the punishment he received for smoking issue. While initial fine was$165,000. The UFC did not acquit Nick Diaz of the charges, but he did agree to a payment plan later on.

