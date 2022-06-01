“I reached out to the UFC when I was ready” – Valentina Shevchenko explains why she was forced to leave the UFC after a nine-month hiatus

Valentina Shevchenko is all set to make her return inside the UFC octagon for the first appearance in 2022 after almost a year.

The UFC flyweight belt will once again be on the line at the upcoming UFC 275 battle card in June. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will once again face the task of defending her title against Taila Santos.

This will be the seventh defending title for Shevchenko, who has not lost in his last ten fights reaching 125 pounds. However, Shevchenko has not fought since September last year, marking one of the longest-serving dismissals of his UFC career.

Over the past few years Shevchenko has reached the Octagon twice a year. This fight at UFC 275 will be his first trip in 2022 and the reason for the delay was injury and travel. He explained exactly what was wrong and how the recovery went in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

Valentina Shevchenko on her lay off from the UFC Octagon

“It was the slightest injury to my leg after the last battle, and it took me four weeks without exercise or leg pain. But it went well, and it was cured all the way. Then we left for Kyrgyzstan, ”Shevchenko explained. “We visited our home for four months. Quite a bit of a delay at this point. Then, when I was ready, it was February. I reached out to the UFC and said, ‘I am ready now.’ This (June 11) was the day I was given. ”

Shevchenko has shown resilience since winning the flyweight belt. He was so dominant that some people kept telling him to try the bantamweight belt again.

He has challenged the bantamweight belt in 2017, but since finding his home in the flyweight division, “The Bullet” has no interest in climbing again okho .that is probably until after UFC 275, as Shevchenko has expressed interest. against the winner of the organized battle between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

But before he can claim the title of two champions, Shevchenko must first pass Santos next month.

