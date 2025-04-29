‘I Sold My Pills’: Joe Rogan Tells Jeremy Renner Pain Meds Made Him ‘Stupid’ Whilst Recovering From Surgery

Jan 20, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; US media personality Joe Rogan stands for a benediction after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Saul Loeb-Pool via Imagn Images

Whether it’s psychedelics, fitness routines, or his thoughts on modern medicine, Joe Rogan has pretty much laid it all out there. And as fun as those topics are, very few people know about his struggle with drug use as well, particularly painkillers.

While chatting with Jeremy Renner about surgeries and recovery, Rogan opened up about how he handled post-op pain in a way that might surprise a lot of people.

Instead of relying on the usual prescription meds after knee surgery, Rogan took a very different route—and let’s just say it definitely wasn’t the standard recovery plan your doctor would recommend.

Rogan has been involved in combat sports for over two decades now. Outside of that, he leads a pretty active lifestyle, and therefore, it is no surprise that he has had serious injuries from time to time. However, his approach to dealing with them changed in 1993.

“I had knee surgery in ’93, and they gave me something, I don’t remember what it was. I took it one time, and I felt so bad, I felt so stupid”, he said.

“I remember in my apartment in New York and feeling so dumb and thinking I would rather be in pain. I took it one day and I was like that’s it I am done. Then I sold it”, the JRE host added.

Rogan was one of the few lucky ones with the foresight to see the damage that relying heavily on painkillers could do. While many people find themselves trapped in the cycle of opioid dependence, Rogan managed to sidestep that path.

Unfortunately, not everyone has that clarity. The U.S. has been battling a devastating opioid crisis for years. According to the CDC, nearly 75% of drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.

That’s hundreds of thousands of lives lost, often starting with a simple prescription for pain relief. Rogan’s experience is a reminder that while pain is real, so is the risk. His decision to steer clear of opioids might have been unconventional, but it likely saved him from a much darker road.​

This is not the first time Rogan has been speaking against the over-reliance on painkillers. He has done so in the past as well.

Rogan: An advocate against opioid abuse

Rogan’s concerns extend beyond his own experiences. He has highlighted the broader issue of opioid addiction, referencing stories like that of his friend Brendan Schaub, who unknowingly developed a dependency on painkillers after an injury.

In an earlier episode, he talked about a friend whom he had known since they were a kid. Rogan claims they were always responsible and hardworking, but getting dependent on “oxy” simply ruined their life.

“Got injured at work. Back problem. Lower back. The doctor hooks him up with the pills. BOOM! He’s off to the races. Now, he’s a fucking total complete loser and can’t keep a job”, he said.

In his conversations with experts like Dr. Carl Hart, Rogan delves into the complexities of drug use and addiction, advocating for a more informed and individualized approach to treatment and recovery.

He stresses the significance of personal responsibility and the need for societal change in addressing the opioid crisis.​