UFC 300 Star Credits Counter-Strike and Other Games for Developing Marketable Skill

The UFC may have translators who do their job pretty well. However, fans may agree that being able to speak in English provides fighters with a chance to market themselves better before the audiences. Several noted UFC fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and others had to learn the English language to get themselves to better heights in the UFC. Much like Khabib, English wasn’t the native language of the Brazilian UFC lightweight Renato Moicano. But in a recent episode of DraftKings‘s ‘Anik and Florian’ podcast, ‘Money Moicano’ revealed that it was video games that helped him develop his English-speaking skills.

Advertisement

There are noted UFC fighters like Alex Pereira, who never faced any problems regarding their marketing despite being unable to speak English. The UFC themselves do a lot of their marketing looking at their championship caliber. But every UFC fighter doesn’t become a champion. This is why marketing themselves becomes indispensable for other fighters like Moicano.

It was Anik who pulled up a Jose Aldo reference and questioned the 34-year-old about the practice that helped him develop his English-speaking skills. Moicano replied,

Advertisement

“To me, it was online gaming, you know. I like playing some FPS games like Counter-Strike and Call Of Duty and I was learning through playing the fuc*ing games.”

Most fans may have come across the old saying, “Not everything that is learned is contained in books”. Likewise, Moicano can be taken as a living real-life example of it. A lot of his fans will want to watch him get his hand raised at the coveted UFC 300.

Will Renato Moicano be able to defeat his UFC 300 rival, Jalin Turner?

A look at the records of both Moicano and Turner will reveal that they boast a pretty well-rounded fight game. Both of them have achieved victories by KO/TKOs and submissions. But viewers of Turner’s fights may agree that he mostly depends on his striking to hurt his rivals.

Hence, Moicano may want to take the fight to the ground and put his superb BJJ skills to effect. Whatever the result may be, the fight is expected to get the fans enthralled. Many of them also may be waiting to witness Moicano’s post-victory words in English during his in-octagon interview.