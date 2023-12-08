“He Cares About…”: Conor McGregor Receives Backing From UFC 296 Star for His Presidential Ambitions

Conor McGregor has achieved everything he set out to achieve as a professional fighter. While pursuing his dreams, McGregor lived with his parents and survived off welfare checks from the government. ‘The Notorious’ had two goals in mind, to become a world champion in the UFC and to have a lot of money. Now that McGregor has achieved both those goals, he has set his sights on something bigger.

A recent incident that took place in Ireland has promoted McGregor to take a more serious stance on his country’s politics. An incident where an armed assailant stabbed multiple people forced Conor McGregor to share his thoughts on Twitter. Given the positive feedback he received, ‘The Notorious’ shared a tweet saying he was planning on running for President.

Conor McGregor has since received the support of many including the Tate brothers for his big plan. Most recently, UFC welterweight Colby Covington also shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s plans. In an interview he said,

“Yeah I think Conor would be a great leader. I think that he has a lot of those leadership world championship qualities. And he believes in freedom which is the most important. So I respect Conor so much because of how much he cares about his people. And how much he wants freedom for his people. He does not want to see his people being killed in the streets and the streets of Ireland being burnt. So I sympathise with Conor and I think he would be a great leader over there… I think he would do great things in politics in Ireland.”



With that being said, let’s take a closer look at when the fans will get to see Conor McGregor back in the UFC ring.

Conor McGregor fight announcement imminent?

Ever since his injury, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ was supposed to return during the second half of 2024. However, with the news involving the USADA and the UFC, all signs point towards an earlier return for McGregor.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0k9mN7SXQf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



In a recent interview, Michael Chandler stated that he felt the fight might take place at UFC 300. Given how important the event is for the company, there is a very strong chance he is right about the dates. While nothing has been confirmed at this point in time, an April fight would give McGregor enough time to get into a training camp and prepare for a fight. It would also allow him to once again represent the company on the biggest stage.