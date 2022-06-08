“What does somebody need to do to actually get charged with a crime in LA?” – Joe Rogan reacts to Dave Chappelle’s assailant not being charged by an L.A. District Attorney

Joe Rogan reacts to Dave Chappelle’s assailant not being charged by an L.A. District Attorney while also addressing his controversial jokes.

Joe Rogan was recently speaking with Fahim Anwar on the JRE podcast when the topic of controversial comedians came up. Rogan specifically mentioned Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais, claiming that Chappelle’s jokes are not transphobic:

“There’s a narrative, that his [Dave Chappelle’s] jokes are transphobic. They are not, that set is not transphobic.”

Many mainstream outlets chastised Chappelle for jokes he made at a recent event, primarily for labelling some of the material as transphobic.

However, the UFC commentator and podcast host went on to say that he feels like you can’t know anything anymore and that fun equals hatred.

Rogan also mentioned Ricky Gervais while criticizing comedic material, claiming that many of them are left-wing. He said:

“Like Ricky Gervais is catching a lot of it now for his latest special. That fu**ing first fifteen minutes of that special is fire, it’s fire. It’s the best Ricky I’ve ever seen, it’s his best sh*t.”

Fahim Anwar then brought up the difference between what critics say and what the general public says, to which Rogan responded:

“The critics, what are they, what does that mean? You know, they’re just humans right. But they are humans that are captured by a system, and that system is like, either it’s a system that is propagated by social media or they’re on a website that are like, almost all left-leaning websites.”

The UFC commentator continued to criticize “the left” but believes “the right” is becoming more accepting of comedians.

Rogan based his remarks on his own experiences, including FOX News’ support for him during his controversy.

Later, the 54-year-old stated that he is not a conservative but rather a liberal who supports the second amendment.

Joe Rogan reacts that Dave Chappelle’s assailant was not charged.

Joe Rogan took to Instagram to comment on Dave Chappelle’s stage attacker not being charged by an L.A. District Attorney.

When the news first broke, Joe Rogan said:

“When you see that a person commits a clear crime, and does it to one of the most loved performers alive, and does it in a very high profile public setting, and it gets captured on video, and you don’t charge that person for what they obviously did, it’s the kind of thing that makes people lose faith in law enforcement. That’s never good.”

The UFC commentator was also perplexed as to what someone would have to do to be charged in the city:

“@esaagar What does somebody need to do to actually get charged with a crime in LA?”

Rogan’s annoyance appeared to stem from the volume of evidence surrounding the incident. Despite video evidence of the attack and the public nature of the show, the attacker was not charged.

