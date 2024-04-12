Ex- UFC Champion Weighs In on BMF Championship Belt’s Significance Ahead of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway Fight

The former UFC flyweight champ, Demetrious Johnson, recently chose to differ from Islam Makhachev’s opinion about the UFC’s BMF title. With just about a day left for the coveted Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight for the same, ‘DJ’ recently appeared on the latest episode of Ariel Helwani’s podcast, ‘The MMA Hour’. Johnson presented multiple angles to reveal his opinion about the significance of the UFC’s BMF strap.

Johnson’s opinion about the ‘BMF’ strap showcased a lot of similarities with what its current keeper, Justin Gaethje, had to say about it. Johnson replaced the current UFC BMF champ, Justin Gaethje’s “stupid” remark for the belt with ‘laughable’. However, he also went on to state that the overall getup of the belt can be labeled as “cool”. Reflecting further on the matter, ‘DJ’ questioned the legitimacy of the prize for the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight.

Johnson pointed out that the contenders for the strap were selected by the authorities instead of fighters having to make their way up to it. But in the end, ‘DJ’ analysed that winning the ‘BMF’ belt would create a unique legacy for a fighter if they already have been an undisputed UFC champion. ‘Mighty Mouse’ pulled up the example of the upcoming UFC BMF contender, Max Holloway, to explain his point. He said,

“He [Max Holloway] could be the George Washington of this belt. He can be the first-ever BMF and featherweight champion of the world. Nobody has been both at the same time”.

Well, Holloway’s UFC record to date implies that there’s every possibility of Johnson’s words turning into a reality. But Holloway might have found another major reason to be the best version of himself at UFC 300, apart from winning the ‘BMF’ strap itself.

Dana White’s announcement of a $300k post-fight bonus at UFC 300 may bring out the best in Max Holloway

Every fighter tries to give their 100% in each of their fights. But the incentives related to a fight can often make them go the extra mile to bring out the best in them. Likewise, the ‘BMF’ strap is undoubtedly a major incentive for Holloway to be the best version of himself against Gaethje at UFC 300. But the UFC head honcho, Dana White, recently added another reason for Holloway and all other UFC fighters to come out with all guns blazing.

White announced a 6x-elevated post-fight bonus for the best fighters and fights on the night of April 13. Hence, a win at UFC 300 will come with a lot of perks for Holloway. In ‘DJ’s’ words, he will crown himself as the “George Washington” of the BMF title along with a chance to pocket a whopping $300k apart from his guaranteed fight purse.