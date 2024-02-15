Paulo Costa Bodybuilding: Did the UFC Star ‘Borrachinha’ Ever Compete in Physique Competitions?

Fan favorite fighter Paulo Costa is set to mark his return to the octagon this weekend against Robert Whittaker. The former title challenger returns to the UFC after almost two years on the sidelines. The last time Costa fought was against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August 2022. He secured a unanimous decision win back then. Since then, injuries and contract disputes, among other issues, have kept him out of action.

Costa is known for having one of the best physiques in the UFC. Costa is extremely muscular and toned as well. This always raises a number of questions from fans. Today, we aim to answer some of the most common questions fans have regarding Paulo Costa’s physique.

Did Paulo Costa compete in bodybuilding?

Costa has always been a martial artist. His goal has always been to be a world champion in the UFC. ‘Borrachinha’ has never swayed away from that goal. He has never participated in or prepared for a bodybuilding show. However, if he were to decide to pursue that career path, it is safe to say he would do pretty well for himself.

Does Costa weightlift?

Yes, weight lifting is a part of Costa’s training. However, more emphasis is placed on sparring and actually getting better at the areas that will help him win a fight.

Paulo Costa weight

Since the start of his career, Costa has competed at 185-pounds. However, he has confirmed on multiple occasions that he walks at around 220-pounds during fight camp. This means that Costa cuts a whopping 35-pounds in order to make weight.

Does ‘secret juice’ help Costa’s physique?

Unfortunately, secret juice is something started by Costa to mock USADA. Paulo Costa is one of the most tested athletes by USADA. In order to poke fun at them, Costa claimed he drinks a ‘secret juice’ which helps him look the way he looks. However, it is not a real product, and it definitely does not help Costa in maintaining or achieving his physique.

Do muscles help Paulo Costa in a fight?

Unfortunately, Costa’s impressive physique acts as more of a deterrent during his fights. A bigger frame with more muscles requires more oxygen to function at an optimal level. This takes a hit on Costa’s endurance during a fight. He often gases out and is not able to maintain the same pace over the distance of a fight.