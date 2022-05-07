“I think there is a story there” – Chael Sonnen suggests Conor McGregor fight welterweight who has ‘never been talked by anyone’ in his comeback bout

Chael Sonnen has an idea on who former double champ Conor McGregor should face in his eventual comeback UFC match.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in July 2021 when he was defeated by TKO by Dustin Poirier in UFC 264, is nearing his return.

But who should fight two UFC champions? McGregor wants to be shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and although Sonnen does not disagree with that view, he has another option.

“Michael Chiesa,” said Sonnen on his YouTube channel. “This is something no one has ever said. I personally believe there is a gag order. I personally believe there is a reason why Chiesa has never called McGregor. But just to remind you guys when the bus incident between Conor and the doll and Khabib (Nurmagomedov) happened, there were cases following that, and Chiesa was one of them. Chiesa put a glass in his eye – it was a very bad experience.

“I think there is a story there, myself. That that turned out to be a success and turned into a war, I always thought there was a story to be told – but no boy ever mentioned it. None of the young man’s boss told you. No camp has told you. None of the coaches told you. I just decided on my own that there should be some kind of gag order. But that is a game. This is a very interesting game from a stylistic point of view. That checks a lot of boxes. ”

Sonnen on Conor

Sonnen refers to a notorious bus attack that took place during UFC 223 week in Brooklyn, N.Y., in April 2018. McGregor followed arch-rival Nurmagomedov by throwing a doll out of a bus window where Nurmagomedov and several other rivals competed. the card was inside, including Michael Chiesa (17-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC).

The impact of the doll’s smashing on the window caused damage to Chiesa, who was forced to withdraw from his fight organized by Anthony Pettis due to frequent cuts on his face and forehead. He filed a lawsuit against McGregor. With Chiesa’s past with McGregor, Sonnen thinks war can make sense.

However, as Joe Rogan says McGregor needs a preparation war, Sonnen thinks there is nothing he can do.

“Inside the UFC, that person is not there,” Sonnen said. “Can we find a certain Conor out of ten? No, that is foolish. It’s going to be a big event. He will be watching for pay. We will have one in 10.

“Who believes that it will be a war of attrition? And once you realize that the person is not there, there is no guarantee that he will go out and get a good job. ”

