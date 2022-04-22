“I would love to patch things up. I was wrong” – Oscar De La Hoya Wants to End beef with Dana White 

Oscar De La Hoya has decided to extend an olive branch to Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White.

Legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White have been at odds for the past five years. The spat is said to have started after De La Hoya slammed the big MayMac event in 2017. This irritated White, who helped promote the bout. Their relationship has since only gotten worse.

White has repeatedly called De La Hoya a “crackhead” and De La Hoya has frequently criticized the UFC’s economic policies, the fighter pay in particularly . White has also dubbed De La Hoya a hypocrite, citing the rumoured payoff for the Ortiz vs Liddell event held by De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in 2018.

The two’s dispute recently drew UFC icon Georges St-Pierre into the mix. White refused to let St-Pierre fight De La Hoya because GSP is still under contract with the UFC.

Before this, White expressed his wish for Vitor Belfort, another former UFC champion, to knock De La Hoya’s head off.

The rivalry between the two even got to the point that White accepted De La Hoya’s challenge for a bout at one point.

“I want to fix things up with Dana,” – De La Hoya on UFC president Dana White

De La Hoya seeks to end his feud with White after years of fighting, insults, and challenges and has even issued what could get interpreted as an apology.

“I want to fix things up with Dana,” De La Hoya recently informed TMZ.

De La Hoya takes full responsibility for his feud with White when asked what he thought caused it.

“Yeah, I criticized the UFC a bit and I was wrong for it,” De La Hoya said. “But yeah, I would love to patch things up with Dana.”

De La Hoya explained that he has enormous plans for Las Vegas in the future and would love to include White in them. He didn’t go into detail about the nature of those plans.

