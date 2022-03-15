“If Tagir had beaten me, no one would have said **** about cheating” – Tim Elliott shares his opinion about his performance at UFC 272

Tim Elliott shares his opinion about his performance and the controversial manner of his victory over Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272.

Elliott secured an annoying victory over Tagir Ulanbekov during the UFC first-ever pay-per-view card at UFC 272. During the battle, the former rival was shown holding Ulanbekov’s glove, which Elliott admitted without hesitation.

One person who was most upset about this was Ulanbekov corner player and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was shown screaming at referee Chris Tognoni. Elliott had not heard of the upcoming UFC Hall of Famer, and he would not change anything.

“I’ve seen memes, but I’m well able to identify the voice of James Krause,” Elliott told MMA Fighting in the latest episode of We Got Next. “I feel like I only heard him there, he and I. We have good chemistry right now. But [Khabib] will be fine.

“At the end of the day, if Tagir had beaten me, no one would have said **** about taking the gloves, no one would have said anything about cheating. The only reason people are so upset about wearing s *** gloves is because they are lost. His team lost and it just makes them look bad. They wouldn’t say anything about it if they won, so it’s one of those things.”

UFC 272 was as event which had a lot of ups and downs post fight, but it clearly shows that there was some sort of mis conduct in almost every fight or in the whole event it seems.

Ellioty’s POV:

“But it happens all the time and it’s going to happen and everybody knows that. I don’t know — even in basketball, if you slap the hand it’s part of the ball. You can’t tell me you’re not in there grabbing everything you can. I don’t want to get into any arguments about it. I’m just going out there trying to put on a show and trying to win and that’s it”

Elliott has now won three of four as he looks to climb the rankings of the exciting flyweight division. The 35-year-old is hoping for an active year and a return to the octagon after his fiancé Gina Mazany takes on Shanna Young at the UFC’s event on April 30.

If the referee does not take points, what will stop the fighter from getting extra profit it seems?

It seems there should have a proper directions from the referees on such cases and have proper structure and guidelines .