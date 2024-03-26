Ignoring Forbes Rankings, Ex-UFC Star Brands Conor McGregor as the Most ‘Underpaid Athlete’ in History

According to a former UFC fighter, Conor McGregor is the most underpaid athlete in history! Well, this comes as shocking news for many because Forbes ranked ‘The Notorious’ as the highest-paid athlete in the world back in 2021. And since then, the former double champ has invested in businesses and diversified his portfolio. However, this ex-UFC star believes that what McGregor got paid is nothing compared to what he has done for the organization and MMA in general.

Brendan Schaub is a former UFC fighter. He now makes MMA content and gives his opinions on fights, fighters, and fight cards on social media. In a recent episode of his podcast, The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight fighter spoke about why he thinks Conor McGregor is the most underpaid athlete. He said,

“Nobody is more underpaid than Conor McGregor….If you look at what Conor’s brought into the UFC money-wise….he is the most underpaid athlete probably of all time.”

According to Schaub, Conor McGregor is the most underpaid athlete based on the numbers. Granted, McGregor is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. However, Schaub thinks that it is nowhere near the amount of money he has Dana White and co. make.. ‘The Notorious’ almost single-handedly brought international fame and recognition to the UFC and made it as big as it is today.

However, while ‘Mystic Mac’ earns a handsome amount, McGregor is also a notorious spender. The Irishman does not shy away from spending his money and flaunting it on social media. In a recent sneaker shopping video, he spent $25k on shoes. ‘The Notorious’ bought a number of shoes for himself and his kids.

Conor McGregor buys $25k worth of shoes while sneaker shopping with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor went sneaker shopping with Jake Gyllenhaal. The pair are promoting their new movie ‘Road House’ together and doing a lot of interviews. They recently featured on the Complex YouTube channel for their famous sneaker shopping video series. ‘The Notorious’ ended up spending a lot of money.

Conor McGregor bought 17 pairs of shoes in the video. His total bill came out to be $25,932, which did not seem to faze him as he handed the cashier his card. Jake Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, was shocked to hear the amount. The actor only spent close to $2k on Nike Air Force One’s which he donated to charity.

McGregor claimed that his son is a big fan of Jordan’s and always asks him to buy a pair. ‘The Notorious’ ended up getting matching pairs for himself and his son to rock.