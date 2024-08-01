“Brother You Be Prepared”: Renato Moicano All In for Fight With Paddy Pimblett After UFC 304 Callout

British sensation, Paddy Pimblett shattered all expectations with his electric performance at UFC 304 in Machester, He beat the breaks off of his opponent King Green with a first-round submission that rendered the 37-year-old unconscious on the canvas. Following the win, ‘The Baddy’ called out Brazilian lightweight, Renato Moicano, who soon accepted the challenge like a Chad. And now the #10 ranked contender has issued a cold warning to Pimblett.

Speaking on his popular ‘Show Me The Money’ podcast, Moicano got real about Pimblett’s challenge when his co-host Gilbert Burns mentioned the latter’s stunning performance. He said,

“Let me tell you something Paddy Pimblett, if you want the smoke my brother you be prepared because I’m going to f**k you up. 100% but I’ve to take the hats off, huge performance you know.”

Recognizing the 29-year-old’s game, Moicano hailed his performance as spectacular and deemed that the former Cage Warriors champion deserved to be in the top 15 beyond any question. However, before he lauded the Englishman, Moicano put out a stern warning, urging Pimblett to prepare for the worst, essentially saying that he would simply destroy him inside the octagon.

This potential match-up will be nothing less than exciting given the fact that both Moicano and Pimblett are two of the division’s funniest fighters. Meanwhile, ‘The Baddy’ teased the fandom with the idea of him coaching fighters in TUF opposite Moicano.

Pimblett wants Moicano as a rival coach in TUF

Experience certainly did not do King Green any good as he was put to sleep after the former tried a double leg on Pimblett. Stuffing the takedown, Paddy showed his grappling skills, transitioning into a guillotine that momentarily stunned Green. From there on, it was a textbook grappling game. Before he could swerve away, the British fighter got Green in a tight triangle choke that eventually shut the lights off for the 37-year-old.

Following the win, Pimblett claimed he wants to become a coach alongside Moicano on Dana White’s The Ultimate Fighter, before fighting the Brazillian. According to an article by BJ Penn.com, Pimblett felt like it’d be comedy gold if he and Moicano coached the fighters, saying,

“Yeah, he’s obviously ranked above me as well, but the fact that I think the buildup will be hilarious. I’ve already said it tonight, I think a season of The Ultimate Fighter with me and him as the coaches would be absolutely f*cking comedy gold.

😅 Paddy Pimblett wants to coach on TUF with Renato Moicano & then fight him: “I’d rather fight my boy, Moicano. Where you at, Renato? I don’t even dislike Renato Moicano. I actually like him. He’s a funny guy. He’s a cool dude. So me and him having a fight would be hilarious." pic.twitter.com/qOeIz6wmat — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) April 29, 2024

While a TUF coaching gig might be a distant dream, Pimblett’s UFC 304 performance certainly got the promotion’s attention and we might see him go up against Moicano soon.