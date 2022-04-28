“I’m not fighting Conor he sucks!” – Nate Diaz wants a fight in the UFC, but not in a trilogy with Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz has reversed his claim that he has fought in the UFC for the final time by wanting a new opponent, but he has ruled out a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz has given the UFC an ultimatum to find him a new opponent, but he refuses to fight Conor McGregor for the third time.

The UFC star hasn’t fought in the octagon since losing to Leon Edwards last June, and his current contract with the organization only allows him to compete once more. According to company president Dana White, the third of Diaz’s rivalry with McGregor is the most likely option for the star.

@ufc I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up 😡👊🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 26, 2022

Diaz, who recently demanded to be released from his contract, has now shared his latest annoyances on Twitter, writing:

“I think Nate is just popping off to make trouble” – Yancy Medeiros on Nate Diaz never touching gloves again with Conor McGregor

Diaz wanted to fight Dustin Poirier, and he and the American, whom he was supposed to fight earlier in his career, verbally agreed to the fight on social media. Diaz became increasingly irritated with his lack of a final opponent and talks to stage a fight fell through.

McGregor has battled the 37-year-old twice before, with the American coming out on top with a submission victory in March 2016. Later that year, McGregor avenged himself by outpointing his opponent.

Diaz earlier stated that he would never again touch gloves with McGregor, and his friend Yancy Medeiros backed him up.

“I think Nate is just popping off to make trouble,” Medeiros explained. “I think the UFC have got to make him an offer he can’t refuse or else he’s going to fight out his contract.