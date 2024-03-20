Influencer True Geordie Believes Conor McGregor’s Acting Career May Not Match Dwayne Johnson’s Success

Conor McGregor has been missing from the UFC for close to three years now. While McGregor was nursing his injuries, he focused all of his time and attention on ventures outside the sport that he would not have been able to say yes to while fighting. One such opportunity that came his way was to take part in the ‘Roadhouse’ movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, set to release in a few days’ time. While McGregor thinks it could be the start of a successful career in Hollywood, a controversial YouTuber believes that McGregor is definitely not on track to become the next Dwayne Johnson.

McGregor recently joined Adam Catterall for an interview on TalkSport MMA. During the interview, he stated that he was confident of doing well in Hollywood. The former champion added that while it was not his main goal, he could see this becoming a full-fledged career for him, similar to that of other famous combat stars. However, this perception of ‘Mystic Mac’ was quickly dismissed by ‘True Geordie’.

Geordie posted a video on his YouTube channel reacting to McGregor’s claims. He said,

“It is nice to see Conor McGregor getting in a movie. I’ll be honest, I am not against it. I don’t think he is going to be a great actor. I hardly see him becoming the next Dwayne Johnson like having ‘The Rock’ level career. But you know, he has got the veneers, he has got the botox, he is halfway there.”

Conor McGregor provides a huge update on his UFC contract

Well, such a comment might sound astonishing for many, but with Geordie, it is just a normal day at the office. The 37-year-old YouTuber is known for his controversial opinions. For example, in 2022, he was dropped by the famous sports wear clothing brand GymShark for his Islamophobic comments made against Andrew Tate. Meanwhile, ‘The Notorious’ shared an interesting bit of information regarding his UFC contract.

‘The Notorious’ is growing increasingly frustrated with the UFC. In recent videos, he has stated that there has been no urgency from the UFC in getting a deal done. However, McGregor also revealed a crucial element in his interviews about his UFC contract that fans might have missed. The Irishman confirmed that he has only two fights left on his contract.



Therefore, there is a huge possibility that he could be a free agent by the end of this year. Needless to say, letting your biggest star walk away as a free agent is not something Dana White and his team will be looking forward to. However, in order for that to be a possibility, the UFC and McGregor have to agree to a fight first, which has taken over a year now.