“Happy Retirement”: Fans Ridicule Henry Cejudo’s Retirement Plan Following UFC 298 Defeat

Not every UFC athlete retires like Robbie Lawler or Amanda Nunes, with glorious victories in their last showdowns. There are a plethora of fighters who had to pick up a defeat in their last in-octagon appearances. Lately, the noted former UFC champ-champ, Henry Cejudo, revealed that he might declare an end to his UFC career in the same way. It was an update from ‘MMA Orbit’ that publicized ‘Triple C’s decision to announce his retirement if he fails to conquer his UFC 298 rival.

Most fans may remember that Cejudo’s previous attempt to regain the UFC bantamweight gold ended up in a split-decision defeat at UFC 288. This may be the reason why Cejudo wants to give himself a final chance against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 to return to the winning books.

But he has decided to call it all off if he fails. The caption to ‘MMA Orbit’s’ ‘X’ update read:

“Henry Cejudo has revealed at the #UFC298 media day that he will “100 percent” retire if he loses to Merab Dvalishvili on Saturday night.”

Some fans didn’t seem to be pleased by this decision from Cejudo. But the replies of a lot of others indicated that they had lost the respect they once had for Cejudo. Here’s a look at a few such comments:

One fan commented, “You are welcome”

Another fan said, “Merab retiring Aldo and Henry would be crazy”

“Happy retirement to you! Merab is the man,” commented an user.

“He’s retiring then, ” concluded one.

This fan said, “@HenryCejudo get ready for retirement”

Another user commented sarcastically, “Bro came out of retirement to lose twice then re retire”

“He wasted some of his prime years on the early retirement stint. Could have cemented his legacy further,” criticized a fan.

Well, it’s quite apparent that ‘Triple C’ is training hard to avoid a retirement after UFC 298 with a victory over Cejudo. But a recent incident revealed that he may be training without a coach currently.

Henry Cejudo fired his coach just a few days before UFC 298

None of the fans know what led to Cejudo severing his ties with his longtime coach, Eric Albarracin. The Olympic gold medalist appeared at the UFC 298 open workouts with his coach, Albarracin only. But ‘Triple C’ revealed that he won’t be continuing training under him from then. However, recent reports revealed that it was entirely a hoax.

Cejudo knows how to engage his fans. Most followers may have witnessed him kicking pillows with the face of his rival imprinted on them during his ceremonial weigh-ins. This was probably a similar publicity stunt from the former UFC champ-champ. But his UFC 298 rival, Dvalishvili’s in-octagon performances reveal that he packs enough prowess to make Cejudo struggle for victory.