Inspired by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Max Holloway Wants ‘Real Life BMF’ Mark Coleman to Present the Title at UFC 300

In just a few weeks, Max Holloway is gearing up to fight Justin Gaethje for the Baddest Motherfu*** Title at UFC 300. This special belt is not based on weight and has gotten fans really excited. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway was asked if he wanted a special presenter for the title, similar to Dwayne Johnson’s appearance at UFC 244 – Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz BMF Fight. Without taking a second, Holloway named Mark Coleman for the honor.

When Mike Bohn spoke to Holloway, he mentioned how The Rock presented Masvidal with the BMF belt, and then Masvidal himself put it on Gaethje. Considering a hypothetical win for Holloway, he was pressed about whether he wished someone other than Dana White, who usually presents the belt to the winner, to put it around him. To which he stated,

“The only correct answer is Mark Coleman. Especially with what he went through recently with his dog and his dog waking him to go save his stuff and he goes in there and runs for his dog? The guy’s a G. That’s a real life BMF.”

According to Holloway, it would be amazing and a huge honor to have Coleman present him with the belt, especially considering what the latter has recently accomplished. Speaking about Coleman, he is indeed the perfect choice given he was the first-ever UFC heavyweight champ.

In March of 2024, Mark Coleman put his life on the line in order to rescue his parents from a devastating house fire. This boosted the respect Coleman commanded in the UFC community, and there is no one better suited to present the Baddest Motherfu*** Title than the UFC Hall Of Famer. However, it will be interesting to see if Dana White and Co. agree to have Coleman present the title.

Max Holloway Appears Ready for BMF Title Fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

The hype for UFC 300 is real and fans are especially interested in the ‘BMF’ title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. While Gaethje is coming off a solid win against Dustin Poirier, Holloway’s recent training footage was enough to make many switch sides, as fans believed ‘Blessed‘ looked bigger than usual.

While Holloway looks huge and appears to have a chance to knock out Gaethje, it will be exciting to see if he becomes the new BMF title holder. Until now, Masvidal and Gaethje have held the title, but if Holloway does win, he will become the third-ever champion.