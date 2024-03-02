Max Holloway’s Latest Physique Transformation Has Fans Believing Justin Gaethje Might ‘Get KO’d’ at the UFC 300

Almost every UFC fan has been pretty excited about the coveted UFC 300. The milestone UFC PPV event contains a plethora of exciting fights. But the coveted ‘BMF’ title fight between the current champ, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway has created a different kind of restlessness among fans. This is probably why many of them couldn’t restrict themselves from giving out their views on one of ‘Blessed’s’ recent training footage. It’s also pertinent to note that a large chunk of those fans thought ‘The Highlight’ would bite the dust this time.

Most fans would happily agree that Gaethje and Holloway are among the most exciting fighters on the current UFC roster. They deliver action-packed fights every time they take to the octagon. An ‘X’ update from ‘Championship Rounds’ showcased a clip from the Hawaii native’s video where he was preparing his weapons to put up a similar show. The caption to it read:

“Max Holloway looks noticeably bigger in newly released training footage”

Well, the comments section of the post showcased that some fans agreed with the caption, while others refuted it. But, it’s quite apparent that Holloway may look bigger since he will be fighting as a lightweight this time. However, a few fans predicted a rather grim fate for the current ‘BMF’ champ, Gaethje, in the comments section.

One such fan wrote, “Holloway is gonna KO Justin watch”

Another fan expressed his opinion about the caption of the post, writing, “He looks bigger because his next fight is a weight class above the one he usually fights at”

One more fan implied that Holloway should never be taken lightly. He wrote, “Don’t sleep on max”

Another follower commented, “Max looking good and big”

The fans may be pouring their hearts out to support their beloved star, ‘Blessed’. But Holloway doesn’t hold a pretty eventful record in similar ventures.

Max Holloway couldn’t win his only UFC lightweight fight in his career

Most fans may know that Holloway has tried his luck at lightweight previously as well. He took on the former ‘BMF’ contender, Dustin Poirier, at UFC 236 for the UFC interim lightweight gold. But even after putting up some good resistance, the decision went in favor of Holloway’s rival, ending his only UFC lightweight fight in a defeat.

Hence, it’s quite apparent that he will be desperate to balance his record as a UFC lightweight. The current ‘BMF’ champ, Gaethje, defeated Poirier in his last fight at UFC 291. So, MMA maths also stands against Holloway currently. But, ‘Blessed’ has proven multiple times that he packs enough to shock the UFC world in the most amazing ways. Do you think he will be able to do so once again at UFC 300 with a victory over Gaethje?