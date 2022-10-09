Watch: UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre Once Took Footwork Lessons From Tae Kwon Do Legend Raymond Daniels!

UFC GOAT Georges St-Pierre once took footwork advice from Bellator Kickboxing legend Raymond Daniels.

Georges St-Pierre is not done with fighting. He is still evolving as a practitioner of martial arts. Despite retiring from active competition years ago, the UFC GOAT is staying on point with his MMA skills. In fact, he likes to keep active sparring with professional martial artists from many arenas.

This throwback video of GSP has him sparring with former Bellator Kickboxing champion Raymond Daniels. They are discussing footwork and evasive maneuvering within a karate arena. GSP asks Daniels

“So, when I am fighting a guy, I am open-stanced. He is beating me at the footwork. How would you react if someone beat you? You’re a master at footwork.

“Oh yeah, I love footwork,” replied Daniels, “Yeah, there are different lines and a lot of times when fight years train in our open stance, they get taught to move to the outside of the stance because this opens up new lines of attack. Whenever someone beats me to the outside, I take a counter step in what I call x-lines. And this enables me to counter his incoming attacks.”

GSP is then seen trying out his fellow MMA fighter’s outside counter stepping and striking strategy. Clearly, GSP is GOAT because he learns from some of the best.

What is Georges St-Pierre Doing in 2022?

Since retiring, GSP has been active in the global MMA circuit and other arenas. He mostly appears as a guest of honor or a visiting trainer at a prestigious gym. He has also been active on social media and the MMA media circuit. ‘Rush’ most recently gave some advice to current UFC welterweight champion Israel Adesanya on his YouTube channel.

“It’s heavy the crown, my friend, and it’s only going to get heavier for you,” St-Pierre said on Adesanya’s YouTube channel. “Nobody can understand. But it gets worse, and it adds more weight to your shoulders every fight.”

He advised ‘The Stylebender’ not to buckle under pressure and keep the fire to perform better with every successive fight.

