PFL CEO Hints Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder & Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz for 2024

PFL has been making a lot of news over the last few months and it is for all the right reasons. From signing Francis Ngannou post his exit from the UFC to acquiring Bellator, PFL has done it all and that too with flying colors. It has become the second biggest MMA promotion in the world with acquisition.

With the best move in hand, PFL is now trying to take advantage of this recent achievement. The company is teasing a fight between a few of the world’s most trending and entertainment-grabbing entities.

In a recent interview, PFL CEO Peter Murray shared his thoughts on the upcoming hybrid fights in 2024, as reported by HappyPunch. Murray expressed that there are discussions to materialize big fights. The big fights includes Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the upcoming year. He said,

“We’re focused on putting it together.”

Murray didn’t reveal the set of rules and other details of the fight. But he did reveal that the team is all in and focused to make these big fights happen.

As PFL is set to schedule Ngannou against Wilder, with Donn Davis indicating a hybrid rules match between the two. Whereas on the other hand, Jake Paul is eyeing to fight Nate Diaz in an MMA rematch. It is important to note that ‘The Problem Child’ has been trying to land an MMA fight against Diaz. In a recent interview, PFL boss Davis offered the former UFC fighter $15 million for the match.

PFL under the leadership of its CEO Murray has been taking big steps its recent step of taking over the Bellator is just another milestone.

PFL announces its deal with Bellator

The rumors of PFL acquiring Bellator have been in the line for a long time but the news became a reality quite a few days ago. Recently Paramount released the statement that they would be shutting down Showtime sports by the end of 2023. They mentioned that its MMA promotion, Bellator, will be out for sale.

And with no surprise, Bellator MMA found its buyer who was none other than The Professional Fighters League (PFL). The news was confirmed by Ariel Helwani through his Instagram post. The caption read,

“It’s official. PFL has acquired Bellator. The news was just announced via press release. The brand will continue, primarily overseas, under PFL ownership.”

It will be interesting to see how the fights that are under discussion within the PFL team will turn out to be. But it is important to note that the organization is making sure to make use of every opportunity that comes it way. They are looking make a statement both in terms of entertainment and business.

When it comes to fans, it is advised to wait and watch how things turn out. The MMA community is all pumped up for the announced fights that promise to deliver an entertaining and captivating shows.