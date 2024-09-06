“Is It Enough”: UFC Veteran Questions Jorge Masvidal’s Appeal Amidst Hints of Return

Daniel Cormier isn’t quite sold on Jorge Masvidal’s potential UFC comeback. After retiring last year following a string of losses, Masvidal has confirmed his intention of returning to the UFC, but Cormier is questioning whether the fan hype is still there.

In a recent YouTube video, the UFC veteran expressed doubts about whether Masvidal’s appeal is strong enough to warrant a return, especially after losing his last four fights.

While “Gamebred” was once one of the sport’s biggest stars, Cormier wonders if fans are still eager to see him back in action. As the saying goes, fighters have only one peak in their fighting career. Some are wise enough to recognize that and leave the sport before the sport leaves you.

The others hang on for too long and completely diminish all their prior achievements in the sport. Tony Fergusson is a prime example of the same.

Cormier shared similar reservations about Masvidal’s return in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“How much value does he bring to a fight card? And is it that simple? It was 12 months of being elite that made him the star that he is today. I am not taking that away from him, but is it enough to make the fans care fast forward six years almost. I will him fight, but my question is, do you care? He’s 39-years-old now.”

Masvidal in a recent interview said he wanted to return to the UFC as soon as December this year. The 39-year-old stated that he had a sour taste in his mouth from the boxing fight with Nate Diaz and therefore, wanted to return to MMA where he could use all his weapons.

Why is Masvidal upset with boxing?

‘Gamebred’ retired from the UFC in April 2023 after a string of four straight losses. However, he was still under contract with the UFC and needed permission for a boxing fight with Nate Diaz.

The UFC gave him that and he then took on Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. Unfortunately, Masvidal fell short as he lost a majority decision to Diaz. However, in his eyes and the eyes of many he won that fight.

For a fighter who prides himself on being an excellent striker, this must have been a crushing blow to take. Therefore, he refers to the experience in boxing as having left a sour taste in his mouth. ‘Gamebred’ said he wants to return to MMA and finish individuals so there is no doubt as to who won that fight.