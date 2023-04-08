UFC 287: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2- Start Time in USA, UK, Canada, and More

UFC 287 is just a few hours away and fans are excited as the tension rises in the air. We see two of the biggest superstars in the sport compete in the co-main and the main event. Israel Adesanya will be facing Alex Pereira in a rematch for the 185 pound title. While in the co-main event we have Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal who will face Gilbert Burns at 170 pounds. The fans all over the world would wonder what the timings for UFC 287 and other details around the card are.

The fight card is going to be special for Miami fans as UFC returns to Miami after 20 long years. The fight could also be Jorge Masvidal’s last fight if he loses to Burns this weekend.

UFC 287 Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2: Timings

As the fans around the world would be ready for good event let’s take a look at the timings in different regions.

United states and Canada:

The event will have early prelims, prelims and the main event.

Early prelims start at 6 pm ET and 3 pm PT.

Prelims will start around 8 pm ET and and 5 pm PT.

The Pay per view will start at 10 pm ET and 7 pm PT

The fans in the United States would be able to watch UFC events on ESPN and ESPN + with subscriptions that are around $79.99. UFC fight pass is another platform where fans can watch all the UFC fights. The monthly subscription is $9.99. TSN is a cable deal in Canada which the cable provider will provide for the Canadian fans. The subscription is $19.99.

United Kingdom:

For the UK audience, the early prelims would start on Saturday, 10 pm GMT. The prelims would start at 12 GMT Sunday and the main card will start at 2 am GMT on Sunday. The UK fans will have to stay awake the whole night for exciting fights.

BT sports would give all the coverage to the UK fans that want to enjoy this action packed event of UFC 287.

The hunter has now become the hunted 👀 [#UFC287 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/UU0nUgry8C ] pic.twitter.com/ai7NVtXNN5 — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2023

Australia:

The fans in Australia can subscribe to UFC fight pass for all the live events. They can watch the main event by subscribing to Kayo, where the pay per view will be available for AUD 59.99. The timings for the early prelims are 8 am AEST on Sunday. The prelims would start around 10 am AEST and the main card starts at 12 pm AEST.

The fight card: UFC 287

The interesting fights other than the co main and the main events are also in the news equally. Rob Font will face Adrian Yanez at bantamweight. This fight is going to be a fun one as both the fighters like to stand and bang.

Kevin Holland fights and the buildup is always exciting. The opponent he faces is a veteran in the sport. Santiago Ponzinibbio. These two will fight at welterweight. The 18 year old who has seemed to impress everyone, Raul Rosas Jr will face Christian Rodriguez in the 135 pound division.

What’s your view on this stacked card?