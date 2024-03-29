mobile app bar

EXCLUSIVE: UFC Referee Questions ‘WWE’ Type BMF Belt’s Integrity Ahead of UFC 300 Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Debmallya Chakraborty
Published

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway
Credits: Imago

An UFC referee thinks Max Holloway v Justin Gaethje will be a WWE gimmick fight! While the UFC 300 nears its commencement, all eyes are on the main card with speculations about who would walk away with the win running wild. As the main card promises two championship battles, there is another belt on the line, although technically, it is not a title fight. Max Holloway will be facing off against Justin Gaethje to challenge for the BMF belt, which currently rests with Gaethje, after he managed to KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. 

However, while the fight might have invoked a significant response from the fans, this UFC referee refrained from sharing similar sentiments. When The SportsRush caught up with Greg Klenjans recently, he expressed his unwillingness regarding the BMF belt and termed it as an entertainment gimmick. 

The SportsRush touched upon a variety of topics in the interview- from refereeing protocols to KOs. However, at one point during the conversation, the much hyped topic of UFC 300 was brought up by the host. While commenting on the main card fights, Klenjans gave a smirk after hearing about the BMF title fight. Reflecting on the same, the UFC referee stated, “Is that really a belt? The BMF belt? Are we going a bit WWE here?” 

What Klenjans wanted to point out is the fact that entertainment promotions like the WWE is well known for perceiving such gimmick fights to catch the attention of the crowd. He further went on to question whether Holloway really needed to win a BMF title to prove his worth as a fighter in the UFC. Klenjans said, “Max Holloway was a great champion, does he really needs one of those belts?” 

Greg Klenjans doubles down on the quality of the Max Holloway v Justin Gaethje fight 

Even though Klenjans disapproved of the BMF belt, he did have no doubts regarding how well the fight would turn out to be. The UFC referee heaped praises on both Holloway and Gaethje stating that both the fighters are two of the top talents in the UFC. Speaking of the same, Klenjans doubled down, “It’s a great fight, there’s no question about it. They’re both BMFs. That will be a banger of a fight, I’m gonna watch it.” 

Meanwhile, Max Holloway justified why he agreed for the BMF fight against Gaethje. Speaking about the same on his YouTube, Holloway stated that the UFC is an unpredicted realm. Things happen fast and one has to grab any opportunities that come their way. Because waiting to get a better deal might cost one a career. 

